Colorado Veteran Wastes No Time Getting First SRL Victory

Preston Peltier wasted little time getting to victory lane with the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series Saturday night at Irwindale Speedway (CA). In his first series start, the Brighton, Colorado driver won both 50-lap segments of the RJ Allen Inc. 100 presented by Traffic Management Inc.

Peltier’s victory came against a stout field of 35 Super Late Model drivers, 33 of which started the main event, a record number of feature event starters for the series in its 19th season. As a result of the “Winner’s Bonus” presented by Senneker Performance, he earned $5,000 for the victory.

For Peltier, the win was a homecoming victory of sorts, as Peltier grew up in Frazier Park, just 90 miles northwest of Irwindale. Although he had never competed at Irwindale Speedway, it was special for the 2010 PASS National Champion to score the win close to his old stomping grounds.

