CNS Last Practice Moves To Sunday

Practice Session Date Change

Due to the wet forecast on Friday and Saturday morning this Saturday’s practice session has been moved to Sunday March 31st. The times will be the same from 11AM to 5PM and we will have our Racer’s Appreciation BBQ at the conclusion on the practice session.

Also we will have a Test and Tune session on Friday April 5th the night before the first race from 3PM until dark. Keep in mind there will be no tech during the Friday session.

We look forward to seeing all the racer’s and teams this weekend and can’t wait to get the 2019 season started.