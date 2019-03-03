A Double Double For Busch At Las Vegas

.

It would take a double overtime for Kyle Busch to pick up the W in the Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The second victory in as many days for Busch. The victory inched Busch closer to the 200 all time win mark, currently Busch has a total of 197 across all three of NASCAR top series.

Busch would battle back from an unscheduled pit stop for a loose wheel that put him a lap down to the field. Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell would battle for a chance to race Busch to the checkers on the first restart until contact ended their challenges with damaged cars, also collect were the cars of reigning champion Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric and Zane Smith,



Busch also won Friday night’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series event, and will now go for the third three-race weekend sweep of his career Busch is the only driver to sweep three national-series events in the same weekend, a feat he accomplished twice at Bristol, in 2010 and 2017. But a sweep at his home track would be all the more meaningful.

Unofficial Results

NASCR XFINITY

Boyd Gaming 300

Las Vegas Motor Soeedway

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – John H. Nemechek

3 – Noah Gragson

4 – Austin Dillon

5 – Michael Annett

6 – Ryan Sieg

7 – Ross Chastain

8 – Chase Briscoe

9 – Cole Custer

10 – Justin Haley

11 – Black Jr.

12 – Gray Gaulding

13 – ChristopherBell

14 – Tyler Reddick

15 – Jeremy Clements

16 – Josh Williams

17 – Brandon Brown

18 – Garrett Smithley

19 – David Starr

20 – BJ McLeod

21 – Chad Finchum

22 – Austin Cindric

23 – Timmy Hill

24 -vZane Smith

25 – Junior Avila

26 – Vinnie Miller

27 – Stephen Leicht

28 – Brandon Jones

29 – Matt Mills

30 – Mike Harmon

31 – Justin Allgaier

32 – Jeff Green

33 – Morgan Shepherd

34 – Bayley Currey

35 – Stan Mullis

36 – Josh Bilicki

37 – Donald Theetge

38 – Joey Gase

