A Double Double For Busch At Las Vegas

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
It would take a double overtime for Kyle Busch to pick up the W in the Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The second victory in as many days for Busch. The victory inched Busch closer to the 200 all time win mark, currently Busch has a total of 197 across all three of NASCAR top series.
Busch would battle back from an unscheduled pit stop for a loose wheel that put him a lap down to the field. Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell would battle for a chance to race Busch to the checkers on the first restart until contact ended their challenges with damaged cars, also collect were the cars of reigning champion Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric and Zane Smith,
Busch also won Friday night’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series event, and will now go for the third three-race weekend sweep of his career Busch is the only driver to sweep three national-series events in the same weekend, a feat he accomplished twice at Bristol, in 2010 and 2017. But a sweep at his home track would be all the more meaningful.
Unofficial Results
NASCR XFINITY
Boyd Gaming 300
Las Vegas Motor Soeedway
1 – Kyle Busch
2 – John H. Nemechek
3 – Noah Gragson
4 – Austin Dillon
5 – Michael Annett
6 – Ryan Sieg
7 – Ross Chastain
8 – Chase Briscoe
9 – Cole Custer
10 – Justin Haley
11 – Black Jr.
12 – Gray Gaulding
13 – ChristopherBell
14 – Tyler Reddick
15 – Jeremy Clements
16 – Josh Williams
17 – Brandon Brown
18 – Garrett Smithley
19 – David Starr
20 – BJ McLeod
21 – Chad Finchum
22 – Austin Cindric
23 – Timmy Hill
24 -vZane Smith
25 – Junior Avila
26 – Vinnie Miller
27 – Stephen Leicht
28 – Brandon Jones
29 – Matt Mills
30 – Mike Harmon
31 – Justin Allgaier
32 – Jeff Green
33 – Morgan Shepherd
34 – Bayley Currey
35 – Stan Mullis
36 – Josh Bilicki
37 – Donald Theetge
38 – Joey Gase
.f319