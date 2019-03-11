200 Within Reach

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

Like him or hate him Kyle Busch is one race away from reaching the goal 200, and the way he is running there is only a small chance that he will not accomplish the feat next weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

Busch has been on a streak, leaving Las Vegas with two out of three wins for the weekend, to breaking out the broom to sweep the desert dust with commanding victories.

“I’m incredibly proud of him,” older brother Kurt Busch said on pit road after placing seventh. “He’s always been my little brother and I never knew he had that work ethic in him. When we were kids, he never did anything. He was always couch loafing and I can make fun of him that way, being the older brother. (file photo)

“I think for me, you know, it happened in football where we had some guys that all of a sudden on Sundays when they put the helmet on, you kind of look at them, they get it,” Coach Joe Gibbs said in the post-race press conference. “They know what the sport’s about. They are after it. They’re determined. It’s not often you find it.



“Certainly I think with Kyle, over here in this sport, I think Kyle is one of those guys. When he puts the helmet on … I just think he’s an unusual talent. I think all of us that watch sports, me included, really appreciate those great athletes.

“Time will tell (where he ranks among the all-time greats),” Kurt Busch said, “It’ll be the picture painted around him and for him later on.

Race Results

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series

TicketGuardian 500

SM Raceway,- AVONDALE, Ariz.

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Martin Truex Jr.

3 – Ryan Blane

4 – Aric Almirola

5 – Denny Hamlin

6 – Kyle Larson

7 – Kurt Busch

8 – Jimmie Johnson

9 – Kevin Harvick

10 – Joey Logano

11 – Clint Bowyer

12 – Ryan Newman

13 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

14 – Chase Elliott

15 – Ty Dillon

16 – Chris Buescher

17 – Paul Menard

18 – Daniel Hemric

19 – Brad Keselowski

20 – Matt Tifft

21 – Austin Dillon

22 – Bubba Wallace

23 – Daniel Suarez

24 – William Byron

25 – David Ragan

26 – Corey Lajoie

27 – Ross Chastain

28 – Matt DiBenedetto

29 – Erik Jones

30 – Quin Houff

31 – Bayley Currey

32 – Cody Ware

The No. 18 entry was found with a single lug-nut not safe and secure after Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500. Under the guidelines in the 2019 NASCAR Rule Book, the minor infraction should result in a fine for crew chief Adam Stevens. The car was otherwise compliant with NASCAR’s rules, and the victory will stand.

