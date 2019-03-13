$10,000 TO WIN AGAIN IN LAS VEGAS

Bakersfield, CA – With the help from one of the SPEARS Southwest Tour Series

biggest supporters, both 2019 events at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor

Speedway will pay $10,000 to the race winner.

David “Homie” Mulcahy, owner of Retro Custom Metals, has stepped up once

again in 2019, by paying $10,000 to win each of the races at The Bullring at Las

Vegas Motor Speedway on the May 4th and the season finale on November 23rd.

2018 SPEARS Southwest Tour Series champion, Jeremy Doss, swept both

Bullring races in 2018, pocketing $20,000 in race winnings. Doss will have a

target on his back in 2019, when the series returns to Las Vegas.

“David is a long-time sponsor of the series and is one guys that makes the

SPEARS Southwest Tour Series what it is.” stated the SRL’s Brian Olsen. “It’s

always refreshing to work with people that want to look at ways to give back to

the race teams. Homie is not only a sponsor of the series, but he also has a

vested interest in its success and wants to see it grow each and every season.”

Retro Custom Metals is a leader in the architectural sheet metal industry,

specializing in custom copper, zinc, and steel roofing and interior & exterior

accents for residents or business.

The SPEARS Southwest Tour Series opens its season on March 23rd at the

Irwindale Speedway.