URSS To Host Sprint Car Driving Seminar

Many people have asked for it…so here it is !! If you are a current or past race driver thinking of moving up to sprint cars and just want to know if you like them, or just an avid fan who would like to feel the experience of what it feels like to drive a true race ready sprint car…then get ready !!!

Saturday April 20th, the United Rebel Sprint Series will host a true sprint car seminar and driving experience at the Wakeeney Speedway in Wakeeney, KS. This seminar will include a morning class on proper maintenance, setup tips, driving tips and a range of other topics related to sprint cars. As soon as the class has dismissed each entrant will take their turn at 15 laps in a race ready sprint car. We will provide proper insurance, race ready cars on a race ready track to make your driving experience one to remember for a lifetime. You must provide for yourself an approved helmet, fire suit, gloves and shoes, although, if you can’t come up with these, contact officials beforehand with your size as we will have a few on hand we can loan you. Also if the weather doesn’t cooperate on Saturday we will try to complete it on Sunday April 21st.

The class portion of the seminar starts at 9am and will be taught by the one and only “Kansas Tornado” Jon Johnson with driving tips provided by him and several other veteran drivers.

Cost for this seminar will be only $200 and only the first 50 entrants will be able to participate. All entrants will have to be pre registered and pre paid and will be taken on a first come-first served basis so get your registration in as early as possible to secure your spot. Registration forms will be available at www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com.

If driving a sprint car is on your “bucket list” the time is now !!!

For more information call Rick Salem at 785-475-7010 or Ken Lutters at 785-731-1074 or you can email rksalem@eaglecom.net