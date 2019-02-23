Stewart- Haas Racing to lead field for QuikTrip 500

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (2018 file)

Stewart-Haas Racing will occupied the first three spots for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, TV coverage Sunday Feb.24 FOX/FOX Sports GO -12:00 p.m. (MST)

Aric Almirola and fellow Ford driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start from the front row while teammate Clint Bowyer will start in the second row behind Almirola.

NASCAR new effort to enforce the inspection process has resulted in the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford driver Matt Tifft and No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet driver BJ McLeod will be without there car chiefs after being ejected from Atlanta Motor Speedway after their teams’ respective cars failed pre-qualifying inspection multiple times.

Car chiefs — Brandon Lee (36) and Mike Chance (52), respectively — won’t be able to return to the garage during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend. Previously, a car chief was not ejected unless a team failed inspection three times. Under NASCAR’s 2019 deterrence model, two failures lead to a car chief ejection.

Starting line Up

NASCAR Monster Cup

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Atlanta Motor Speedway,

1 – Aric Almirola

2 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

3 -Clint Bowyer

4 – Denny Hamlin

5 – Daniel Suarez

6 – Kyle Busch

7 – Kyle Larson

8 – Kurt Busch

9 -Martin Truex Jr.

10 – Austin Dillon

11 – Jimmie Johnson

12 – Michael McDowell

13 – Ryan Newman

14 – Paul Menard

15 – Erik Jones

16 – Alex Bowman

17 – William Byron

18 – Kevin Harvick

19 – Brad Keselowski

20 – Matt DiBenedetto

21 – Ty Dillon

22 – Chase Elliott

23 – David Ragan

24 – Corey Lajoie

25 – Ryan Preece

26 – Ryan Blaney

27 – Joey Logano

28 – Daniel Hemric

29 – Bubba Wallace

30 – Chris Buescher

31 – Matt Tifft

32 – Ross Chastain

33 – Landon Cassill

34 – Parker Kligerman

35 – Garrett Smithley

36 – Cody Ware

37 – BJ McLeod

