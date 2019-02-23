Stewart- Haas Racing to lead field for QuikTrip 500

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (2018 file)
Stewart-Haas Racing will occupied the first three spots for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, TV coverage Sunday Feb.24 FOX/FOX Sports GO -12:00 p.m. (MST)
Aric Almirola and fellow Ford driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start from the front row while teammate Clint Bowyer will start in the second row behind Almirola.
NASCAR new effort to enforce the inspection process has resulted in the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford driver Matt Tifft and No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet driver BJ McLeod will be without there car chiefs after being ejected from Atlanta Motor Speedway after their teams’ respective cars failed pre-qualifying inspection multiple times.
Car chiefs — Brandon Lee (36) and Mike Chance (52), respectively — won’t be able to return to the garage during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend. Previously, a car chief was not ejected unless a team failed inspection three times. Under NASCAR’s 2019 deterrence model, two failures lead to a car chief ejection.
Starting line Up
NASCAR Monster Cup
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Atlanta Motor Speedway,
1 – Aric Almirola
2 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
3 -Clint Bowyer
4 – Denny Hamlin
5 – Daniel Suarez
6 – Kyle Busch
7 – Kyle Larson
8 – Kurt Busch
9 -Martin Truex Jr.
10 – Austin Dillon
11 – Jimmie Johnson
12 – Michael McDowell
13 – Ryan Newman
14 – Paul Menard
15 – Erik Jones
16 – Alex Bowman
17 – William Byron
18 – Kevin Harvick
19 – Brad Keselowski
20 – Matt DiBenedetto
21 – Ty Dillon
22 – Chase Elliott
23 – David Ragan
24 – Corey Lajoie
25 – Ryan Preece
26 – Ryan Blaney
27 – Joey Logano
28 – Daniel Hemric
29 – Bubba Wallace
30 – Chris Buescher
31 – Matt Tifft
32 – Ross Chastain
33 – Landon Cassill
34 – Parker Kligerman
35 – Garrett Smithley
36 – Cody Ware
37 – BJ McLeod
