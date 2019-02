NASCAR TV Schedule – Feb. 9-10

.

TIME LISTED – Mountain Standard (MST)

Saturday, Feb. 9

8:30 a.m. – Cup – Advance Auto Parts Clash practice – FS1/FOX Sports GO

10:00 a.m. -: NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition – FS1/FOX Sports GO

11:00 a.m. – Cup – Daytona 500 qualifying practice – FS1/FOX Sports GO

12:00 p.m. – NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition – FS1/FOX Sports GO

1:00 p. m. – Cup – Daytona 500 qualifying final practice – FS1/FOX Sports GO

2:00 p.m. – NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition, FS1/FOX Sports GO

Sunday, Feb. 10

10:00 a.m. – Cup – Daytona 500 qualifying – FOX/FOX Sports GO

12:00 p.m. – NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona – FS1/FOX Sports GO

1:00 p.m. – Cup Advance Auto Parts Clash – FS1/FOX Sports GO

(R) 8:00 p.m. – Cup Advance Auto Parts Clash, FS2/FOX Sports GO

