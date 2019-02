NASCAR TV Schedule – Feb. 13 – 17….Daytona

.

TIME LISTED – Mountain Standard (MST)

Wednesday – Feb. 13 – Daytona

10:00 a.m. – Daytona 500 Media Day – FS1/FOX Sports GO

4:00 p.m. – NASCAR K&N Pro Series East at New Smyrna Speedway – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Thursday, Feb. 14

12:30 p.m. – Truck Practice – FS2/FOX Sports GO

2:30 p.m. – Truck Final Practice – FS2/FOX Sports GO

3:30 p.m. – NASCAR RaceDay from Daytona, FS1/FOX Sports GO

5:00 p.m. – Truck Gander RV Duel at Daytona – FS1/FOX Sports GO

Friday, Feb. 15

(R) – 7:00 a.m. – Gander RV Duel at Daytona (re-air) – FS2/FOX Sports GO

10:00 a.m. – Xfinity Practice – FS1/FOX Sports GO

11:00 a.m. – Cup Practice – FS1/FOX Sports GO

12:00 p.m. – Xfinity Final Practice – FS1/FOX Sports GO

1:00 p.m. – Cup Practice – FS1/FOX Sports GO

2:00 p.m.- NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition – FS1/FOX Sports GO

2:30 p.m. – Truck Qualifying – FS1/FOX Sports GO

5:00 p.m. – Truck Pre-race – FS1/FOX Sports GO

5:30 p.m. – Gander Outdoors – NextEra Energy Resources 250 – FS1/FOX Sports GO

Saturday, Feb. 16

(R) – 5:00 a.m. – Truck – NextEra Energy Resources 250 (re-air) – FS1/FOX Sports GO

7:30 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying – FS1/FOX Sports GO

9:00 a.m. – NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition, FS1/FOX Sports GO

10:00 a.m. – Cup Final Practice – FS1/FOX Sports GO

11:00 a.m. – NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition, FS1/FOX Sports GO

12:00 p.m. – XFINITY Pre-race – FS1/FOX Sports GO

12:30 p.m., Xfinity – NASCAR Racing Experience 300 – FS1/FOX Sports GO

3:00 p.m. – Xfinity Post-race – FS1/FOX Sports GO

Sunday, Feb. 17

(R) – 6:30 a.m. – Xfinity – NASCAR Racing Experience 300 (re-air) – FS1/FOX Sports GO

9:00 a.m. – NASCAR RaceDay – FS1/FOX Sports GO

11:00 a.m. – Daytona 500 Pre-Race – FOX/FOX Sports GO

12:30 p.m. – Cup – Daytona 500 – FOX/FOX Sports GO

