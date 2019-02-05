NASCAR To Get Tough on Tech

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (lvms file 2018)

NASCAR will take wins away for violations and alter its inspection process this season.

“We’re changing the culture,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, on Monday. “We’ve tried to do one way, and it hasn’t worked.”

Should the winning car fail inspection (for virtually any infraction other than lug nuts), it will have the win taken away – and no longer be listed in the record book as the winner – and lose all benefits from the victory, including points, stage points and money. If the winning car fails and the runner-up clears, the runner-up will be declared the winner.

NASCAR stated that a violation of one unsecured lug nut would not trigger a disqualification but three would. NASCAR stated that any other violation would lead to a disqualification of a winning car.

