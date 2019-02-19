Las Vegas Adds Downtown Area To NASCAR Hauler Parade

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

LAS VEGAS – The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will be bigger and better than ever before when it returns to Las Vegas next week.

NASCAR fans can see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way up the Las Vegas Strip beginning at 6 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, Feb. 28, as the city and Las Vegas Motor Speedway kick off the spring 2019 NASCAR Weekend. The parade is a favorite among racing fans and will begin at the Las Vegas welcome sign on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Approximately 40 brightly colored 18-wheeled Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series haulers will receive a police escort as they drive north on the Strip before making their through downtown Las Vegas via 4th Street, cross over Fremont Street and then hit the highway headed for the 1.5-mile speedway. Fans attending the second annual Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will be able to see the parade as they enjoy appearances from NASCAR drivers and other athletes involved in the five-sport extravaganza.

The haulers will proceed to Speedway Boulevard and make their way through the LVMS tunnel under turns 1 and 2 to their garage stalls outside the Neon Garage. A much-anticipated convoy, the hauler parade is a great way for NASCAR fans to get excited about the action-packed weekend that awaits them March 1-3.

“It’s quite a thrill to see the beautifully wrapped NASCAR haulers take over the Las Vegas Strip, and we’re excited to add downtown Las Vegas for this year’s parade,” LVMS President Chris Powell said. “We’re always looking to expand and offer fans innovative ways to enjoy the sport we all love, and we’d like to thank the NASCAR teams, Clark County and the City of Las Vegas for helping us do that with an expanded route that will bring more fans into the mix. It’s going to be a great kickoff to a highly anticipated NASCAR weekend, and we can’t wait for it all to begin next week.”

