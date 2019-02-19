Las Vegas Adds Downtown Area To NASCAR Hauler Parade

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
LAS VEGAS – The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will be bigger and better than ever before when it returns to Las Vegas next week.
NASCAR fans can see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way up the Las Vegas Strip beginning at 6 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, Feb. 28, as the city and Las Vegas Motor Speedway kick off the spring 2019 NASCAR Weekend. The parade is a favorite among racing fans and will begin at the Las Vegas welcome sign on Las Vegas Boulevard.
Approximately 40 brightly colored 18-wheeled Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series haulers will receive a police escort as they drive north on the Strip before making their through downtown Las Vegas via 4th Street, cross over Fremont Street and then hit the highway headed for the 1.5-mile speedway. Fans attending the second annual Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will be able to see the parade as they enjoy appearances from NASCAR drivers and other athletes involved in the five-sport extravaganza.
The haulers will proceed to Speedway Boulevard and make their way through the LVMS tunnel under turns 1 and 2 to their garage stalls outside the Neon Garage. A much-anticipated convoy, the hauler parade is a great way for NASCAR fans to get excited about the action-packed weekend that awaits them March 1-3.
“It’s quite a thrill to see the beautifully wrapped NASCAR haulers take over the Las Vegas Strip, and we’re excited to add downtown Las Vegas for this year’s parade,” LVMS President Chris Powell said. “We’re always looking to expand and offer fans innovative ways to enjoy the sport we all love, and we’d like to thank the NASCAR teams, Clark County and the City of Las Vegas for helping us do that with an expanded route that will bring more fans into the mix. It’s going to be a great kickoff to a highly anticipated NASCAR weekend, and we can’t wait for it all to begin next week.”
Be sure to check the comment section below for more info on traffic this year
LAS VEGAS – With major portions of Project Neon now complete, Las Vegas Motor Speedway officials are excited and optimistic about the track’s traffic outlook for next week’s NASCAR Weekend.
Fans heading to the 1.5-mile speedway on Interstate 15 from the Las Vegas Strip are expected to have a much quicker commute through the city’s “Spaghetti Bowl” at the north end of the Strip, thanks to the completion of the area’s re-design and other completed road projects that will benefit incoming and outgoing traffic on race weekend.
Construction at Craig Road and Las Vegas Boulevard adjacent to Nellis Air Force Base has been completed and is expected to provide a wider and smoother path to and from LVMS via the Las Vegas Boulevard route.
“We would like to applaud the efforts of the construction crews who have worked tirelessly to improve traffic flow in Las Vegas, and we’re confident those enhancements will benefit our race fans next week,” LVMS President Chris Powell said. “Our partnership with area officials and the Nevada Department of Transportation to provide our fans with the best travel options continues, and we’re excited for a great week of racing here at LVMS.
LVMS would like to remind fans that the speedway’s extensive on-site shuttle system will not begin running until 45 minutes after the conclusion of Saturday’s and Sunday’s races due to heavy foot traffic leaving the venue.
Traffic updates will be provided on Sunday, March 3, via the LVMS Twitter feed (@lvmotorspeedway) and on the radio at KBAD AM-920.