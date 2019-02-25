Keselowski In Victory Lane at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Brad Keselowsk overcame the ill effects of the stomach flu to pick up his first victory in 2019 at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway
The Ill feelings of the flu was relieved in victory lane as the victory was also the first for the new Ford Mustang, and Keselowski 60th in Roger Penske equipment (all series combined), breaking a tie with the late Mark Donohue.
“I think any win means a lot, but that’s a big number,” Keselowski said. “Now I get to wear that yellow Mark Donohue helmet, so here we go — we’re going to wear it next week.
Unofficial Results
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Feb. 24, 2019
1 – Brad Keselowski
2 – Martin Truex Jr.
3 – Kurt Busch
4 – Kevin Harvick
5 – Clint Bowyer
6 – Kyle Busch
7 – Erik Jones
8 – Aric Almirola
9 – Chris Buescher
10 – Daniel Suarez
11 – Denny Hamlin
12 – Kyle Larson
13 – Ryan Newman
14 – Paul Menard
15 – Alex Bowman
16 – David Ragan
17 – William Byron
18 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
19 – Chase Elliott
20 – Daniel Hemric
21 – Austin Dillon
22 – Ryan Blaney
23 – Joey Logano
24 – Jimmie Johnson
25 – Ty Dillon
26 – Matt DiBenedetto
27 – Bubba Wallace
28 – Matt Tifft
29 – Corey Lajoie
30 – Parker Kligerman
31 – Ross Chastain
32 – BJ McLeod
33 – Cody Ware
34 – Landon Cassill
35 – Ryan Preece
36 – Garrett Smithley
37 – Michael McDowell
