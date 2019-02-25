Keselowski In Victory Lane at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Brad Keselowsk overcame the ill effects of the stomach flu to pick up his first victory in 2019 at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Ill feelings of the flu was relieved in victory lane as the victory was also the first for the new Ford Mustang, and Keselowski 60th in Roger Penske equipment (all series combined), breaking a tie with the late Mark Donohue.

“I think any win means a lot, but that’s a big number,” Keselowski said. “Now I get to wear that yellow Mark Donohue helmet, so here we go — we’re going to wear it next week.

Unofficial Results

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Feb. 24, 2019

1 – Brad Keselowski

2 – Martin Truex Jr.

3 – Kurt Busch

4 – Kevin Harvick

5 – Clint Bowyer

6 – Kyle Busch

7 – Erik Jones

8 – Aric Almirola

9 – Chris Buescher

10 – Daniel Suarez

11 – Denny Hamlin

12 – Kyle Larson

13 – Ryan Newman

14 – Paul Menard

15 – Alex Bowman

16 – David Ragan

17 – William Byron

18 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19 – Chase Elliott

20 – Daniel Hemric

21 – Austin Dillon

22 – Ryan Blaney

23 – Joey Logano

24 – Jimmie Johnson

25 – Ty Dillon

26 – Matt DiBenedetto

27 – Bubba Wallace

28 – Matt Tifft

29 – Corey Lajoie

30 – Parker Kligerman

31 – Ross Chastain

32 – BJ McLeod

33 – Cody Ware

34 – Landon Cassill

35 – Ryan Preece

36 – Garrett Smithley

37 – Michael McDowell

