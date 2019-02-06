IMCA national, regional champions earn Velocita awards

CLEMMONS, N.C. (Feb. 6) – National and regional champions are on the lengthy list of beneficiaries in Velocita’s awards program with IMCA.

In the second of a three-year agreement, and beginning its eighth season as an IMCA sponsor, the Clemmons, N.C., manufacturer gives custom fire suits to IMCA Modified, IMCA Late Model, IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car, IMCA Sunoco Stock Car, IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stock, Karl Chevro­let Northern SportMod, Smiley’s Racing Products Southern SportMod and Mach-1 Sport Compact na­tional champions.

Champions of the Deery Brothers Summer Series for Late Models and the Ar­nold Motor Supply Dirt Knights Tour for Modifieds also receive fire suits while $200 product certificates will be awarded to other drivers winning Modified, Stock Car and Hobby Stock regional titles.

Each of those awards will be presented at the national awards banquet in November.

“We are excited about the 2019 season. IMCA divisions are growing and there are more great events each year,” said Velocita’s Brad Smith. “Velocita is committed to building the safest, best suit value in America. From our $149 sport compact special to our top of the line offerings, we are proud to offer a safe suit for every budget and class. 2019 will be exciting. We hope to see you at the races, of course in your new Velocita firesuit.”

Event title sponsor Fast Shafts again gives Velocita-manufactured fire suits to each of the 30 Modi­fied drivers elected to start the Friday, Sept. 6 All-Star Invitational dur­ing the IMCA Speed­way Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s at Boone Speed­way.

Velocita also manufac­tures gloves, shoes and underwear, crew shirts and jackets. More infor­mation is available at the company’s www.velocita-usa.com website or by calling 336 816-7223.

“Velocita has become the premier suit manufacturer in IMCA racing because of their dedication to our racers and their commitment to IMCA,” said Kevin Yoder, IMCA director of marketing. “We appreciate what Brad and his staff does to keep IMCA racers safe and comfortable and value this relationship.”