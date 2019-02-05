ALBION, Neb. (Feb. 5) – IMCA Late Models return to weekly programs at Boone County Raceway this sea­son.

The Friday night venue at Albion becomes the latest Nebraska venue to add the premier division in 2019.

“Sanctioning Late Models was one of the best things we could do. The new sanctions will benefit all four tracks,” said promoter Mike Trollope, citing the addition of the class at Columbus, McCool Junction and Norfolk as well. “We really like the rules. Going with IMCA makes it easier for us to tech and more fair for the racer.”

Boone County had run sanctioned Late Models during the 1995 and 1996 seasons. The division joins IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars, IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks, Karl Chevrolet Northern SportMods and Mach-1 Sport Compacts on Albion’s 3/8-mile dirt oval.

The IMCA Speedway Motors Weekly Racing point season opens on April 19 and runs through Aug. 16, with Aug. 23 designated as the rain date for season championship night. Track points will not be awarded at mid-week shows July 2, 10 and 17.

“Late Model drivers will be the ultimate beneficiaries of the new sanctions,” noted IMCA Vice Presi­dent of Operations Jim Stannard. “The tracks involved have gone above and beyond in working together to bring Weekly IMCA Late Model racing back to Nebraska.”

Boone County is part of IMCA’s EQ Cylinder Heads Northern Region for Stock Cars and Big Daddy Race Cars Northern Region for Hobby Stocks.