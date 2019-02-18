Hamlin Wins Emotional Daytona 500

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (2018 file)

.

Joe Gibbs Racing won an emotional Daytona 500, with driver Denny Hamlin at the wheel of the Toyota Fed-Ex #11. This is Hamlin second victory in the great American race, winning the first time in 2016.

Joe Gibbs, owner of JGR Racing lost his son J.D Gibbs in January to a neurology disease. J.D was instrumental in Hamlin success in the NASCAR Cup Series. During the race on lap 11 all 4 teams at JGR paid tribute to J.D. by standing on the pit wall with banners acknowledging the organization’s late co-founder.

“What happened right here, J.D.’s name is on that car,” Joe Gibbs said. “That’s his No. 11 with Denny, he found Denny. I’m just saying what happened here was emotional for all of us, the family. Denny racing like he did right there is unbelievable.”

“The whole (Gibbs) family — they did so much for me over the course of my career. This one is for J.D. We’re desperately going to miss him the rest of our lives. His legacy still lives on through Joe Gibbs Racing and I’m proud to do this for them.” statement from Hamlin in victory circle.

Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 1

Unofficial Race Results for the 61st Annual Daytona 500 – Sunday, February 17, 2019

Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL – 2.5 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 207 Laps – 517.5 Miles

1 – Denny Hamlin

2 – Kyle Busch

3 – Erik Jones

4 – Joey Logano

5 – Michael McDowell

6 – Ty Dillon

7 – Kyle Larson

8 – Ryan Preece

9 – Jimmie Johnson

10 – Ross Chastain

11 – Alex Bowman

12 – Brad Keselowski

13 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

14 – Ryan Newman

15 – Parker Kligerman

16 – Austin Dillon

17 – Chase Elliott

18 – Corey LaJoie

19 – BJ McLeod

20 – Clint Bowyer

21 – William Byron

22 – Jamie McMurray

23 – Brendan Gaughan

24 – Landon Cassill

25 – Kurt Busch

26 – Kevin Harvick

27 – Tyler Reddick

28 – Matt DiBenedetto

29 -Paul Menard

30 – David Ragan

31 – Ryan Blaney

32 – Aric Almirola

33 – Daniel Suarez

34 – Daniel Hemric

35 – Martin Truex Jr.

36 – Matt Tifft

37 – Chris Buescher

38 – Bubba Wallace

39 – Cody Ware

40 – Casey Mears

f.219