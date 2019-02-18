Hamlin Wins Emotional Daytona 500

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (2018 file)
.
Joe Gibbs Racing won an emotional Daytona 500, with driver Denny Hamlin at the wheel of the Toyota Fed-Ex #11. This is Hamlin second victory in the great American race, winning the first time in 2016.
Joe Gibbs, owner of JGR Racing lost his son J.D Gibbs in January to a neurology disease. J.D was instrumental in Hamlin success in the NASCAR Cup Series. During the race on lap 11 all 4 teams at JGR paid tribute to J.D. by standing on the pit wall with banners acknowledging the organization’s late co-founder.
“What happened right here, J.D.’s name is on that car,” Joe Gibbs said. “That’s his No. 11 with Denny, he found Denny. I’m just saying what happened here was emotional for all of us, the family. Denny racing like he did right there is unbelievable.”
“The whole (Gibbs) family — they did so much for me over the course of my career. This one is for J.D. We’re desperately going to miss him the rest of our lives. His legacy still lives on through Joe Gibbs Racing and I’m proud to do this for them.” statement from Hamlin in victory circle.
Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 1
Unofficial Race Results for the 61st Annual Daytona 500 – Sunday, February 17, 2019
Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL – 2.5 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 207 Laps – 517.5 Miles
1 – Denny Hamlin
2 – Kyle Busch
3 – Erik Jones
4 – Joey Logano
5 – Michael McDowell
6 – Ty Dillon
7 – Kyle Larson
8 – Ryan Preece
9 – Jimmie Johnson
10 – Ross Chastain
11 – Alex Bowman
12 – Brad Keselowski
13 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
14 – Ryan Newman
15 – Parker Kligerman
16 – Austin Dillon
17 – Chase Elliott
18 – Corey LaJoie
19 – BJ McLeod
20 – Clint Bowyer
21 – William Byron
22 – Jamie McMurray
23 – Brendan Gaughan
24 – Landon Cassill
25 – Kurt Busch
26 – Kevin Harvick
27 – Tyler Reddick
28 – Matt DiBenedetto
29 -Paul Menard
30 – David Ragan
31 – Ryan Blaney
32 – Aric Almirola
33 – Daniel Suarez
34 – Daniel Hemric
35 – Martin Truex Jr.
36 – Matt Tifft
37 – Chris Buescher
38 – Bubba Wallace
39 – Cody Ware
40 – Casey Mears
