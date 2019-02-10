Front Row Daytona 500 , Future Looks Bright

photo credit: Ron Olds (2018 file)

The future looks bright for Hendrick Motorsports Racing, from a disappointing year in 2018 team owner Rick Hendrick himself said “Last year sucked. I ain’t gonna do that no more”.

Two of Hendricks young drivers, and the future of NASCAR will set on the front row for the 61st running of the great America race the Daytona 500. The format for the Daytona 500 is different from most of the NASCAR events as todays qualifying run only guarantees who will start from the front row. That guarantee will go out the window should either Byron or Bowman have trouble that results in starting the race in a back up car. The remaining field will be set from there finishing position from the duel races run on Thursday.

William Byron will set on the pole with Alex Bowman on the outside. An interesting side note is that the fastest 4 cars at qualifying were all Hendrick team cars with Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott rounding out the top four. Also for interest is that crew chief Chad Knaus who is the 7 time championship crew chief with Johnson was reassigned to assist with the youngster Byron for this year. Knaus now has the distinction as having been the crew chief for both drivers first pole award. The average age for the front row is 23 years old.

