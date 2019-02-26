Busy Weekend for Several Drivers at Las Vegas

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

LAS VEGAS – Kyle Busch is going to be a busy guy at his hometown track this weekend.

The 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion and Las Vegas native will be going for a tripleheader trifecta at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday through Sunday when he runs in all three NASCAR races at the 1.5-mile speedway. Busch, the winner of 51 MENCS races, is the only driver competing in all three events at LVMS’s first tripleheader weekend of the year.

The 33-year-old will be looking to repeat the three-race weekend sweeps he drove to at Bristol Motor Speedway, one of LVMS’s sister tracks, in 2010 and 2017. Busch is no stranger to victory lane in all three series in Las Vegas.

He is the defending Strat 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race winner and will be going for two Truck Series wins in a row after emerging victorious in Atlanta on Saturday. Busch also won the NASCAR Xfinity Series’s Boyd Gaming 300 in 2016 and raced to the MENCS victory lane at LVMS in 2009.

Not only will Busch pilot his yellow No. 18 M&Ms Toyota in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube MENCS race, but he’ll be at the helm of the No. 18 Extreme Concepts/iK9 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 and is driving the No. 51 Cessna Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Strat 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday night.

Busch will be part of a 32-truck field on Friday and will square off against 37 other drivers on both Saturday and Sunday. He isn’t the only driver who will be multitasking in Las Vegas this weekend.

Austin Dillon is driving his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet on Sunday and also will be in the No. 10 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing on Saturday.

Ross Chastain is getting the nod in the No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet on Sunday and will go for two consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series race wins at LVMS when he drives the No. 4 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports on Saturday.

Joey Gase will be in the No. 66 Toyota on Sunday after driving the No. 35 Toyota for Motorsports Business Management on Saturday as well, and B.J. McLeod is driving the No. 52 Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing on Sunday after piloting the No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevrolet on Saturday. In addition, Sheldon Creed will defend his title in the Star Nursery 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at the LVMS Dirt Track on Thursday night before climbing in the No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet truck for Friday’s Strat 200.

Kyle Larson will see double duty in the World of Outlaws races at the LVMS Dirt Track on Wednesday and Thursday before taking the helm of his No. 42 Chevrolet on Sunday, and Christopher Bell also will be an “Outlaw” for two nights before going for two NASCAR Xfinity Series wins in a row on Saturday.

Driver Appearances

Thursday Driver Appearances

Feb. 28, 2019

4-5 p.m. — Noah Gragson, Brendan Gaughan, Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend FanFest

(Downtown Las Vegas Events Center / More Info)

6:30 p.m. — Kurt Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and NASCAR K&N Pro Series West drivers

(LVMS Dirt Track; race ticket required)

6:30 p.m. — Kyle Busch, Autograph signing at M&M’s World, Las Vegas Strip

(Wristbands distributed on a first-come, first-served basis)

Friday Driver Appearances

March 1, 2019

11:15 a.m. — Kevin Harvick

(Neon Garage stage; pass required)

Noon-1 p.m. — Strat 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series autograph session

(Neon Garage; pass required)

2:30 p.m. — Daniel Hemric

(Neon Garage stage; pass required)

Saturday Driver Appearances

March 2, 2019

10:30 a.m. — Joey Logano (Neon Garage stage; pass required)

1 p.m. — Corey LaJoie (Neon Garage stage; pass required)

4:45 p.m. (est.) — Boyd Gaming 300 winner on NASCAR Trackside Live

(Neon Garage stage; pass required)

Sunday Driver Appearances

March 3, 2019

TBA — Daniel Hemric (Turn 4 Turn Up)

9 a.m. — NASCAR Trackside Live (Neon Garage stage; pass required)

9:15 a.m. — Grand Marshals Matt Hagan & Leah Pritchett on NASCAR Trackside Live

(Neon Garage stage; pass required)

9:30 a.m. — Cory LaJoie on NASCAR Trackside Live

(Neon Garage stage; pass required)

9:45 a.m. — Joey Logano on NASCAR Trackside Live

(Neon Garage stage; pass required)

10:30 a.m. — MENCS driver & crew chief meeting (Neon Garage; pass required)

* All times are Pacific, and schedule is subject to change.

