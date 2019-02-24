Busch’s Truck Victory Record Breaking

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Wet weather in the Atlanta area caused some issues for NASCAR to work through on Saturday. The only issue for Kyle Busch was if NASCAR was going to lift the red flag and try and finish the last 5 laps, or would he and team mate Harrison Burton finish the Ultimate Tailgating 200 in the 1-2 position.

With darkness and a fine mist falling NASCAR lifted the red flag, and resumed the final 5 laps of racing. Burton would slip to 8th with veteran Johnny Sauter making a strong run up to the rear bumper of Busch.

“Honestly, I was kinda trying to wreck him and I just couldn’t get there,” said Sauter, who finished second. “I was locked onto him and I was hoping he would spin out, but he did a great job of blocking.

The victory was the 52nd for Busch breaking a tie for most all-time victories in the truck series with NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ultimate Tailgating 200

Feb. 21. 2019

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Johnny Sauter

3 – Grant Enfinger

4 – Brett Moffitt

5 – Ben Rhodes

6 – Ross Chastain

7 – Austin Hill

8 – Harrison Burton

9 – Todd Gilliland

10 – Timothy Peters

11 – Tyler Dippel

12 – Sheldon Creed

13 – Brennan Poole

14 – Matt Crafton

15 – Gus Dean

16 – Cory Roper

17 – Anthony Alfredo

18 -Stewart Friesen

19 – Jordan Anderson

20 – Parker Kligerman

21 – Korbin Forrister

22 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

23 – Jesse Little

24 – Natalie Decker

25 – Spencer Boyd

26 – Ray Ciccarelli

27 – Austin Wayne Self

28 – Chad Finley

29 – Norm Benning

30 – Josh Reaume

31 – Timmy Hill

32 – Joe Nemechek

