Busch’s Truck Victory Record Breaking

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Wet weather in the Atlanta area caused some issues for NASCAR to work through on Saturday. The only issue for Kyle Busch was if NASCAR was going to lift the red flag and try and finish the last 5 laps, or would he and team mate Harrison Burton finish the Ultimate Tailgating 200 in the 1-2 position.
With darkness and a fine mist falling NASCAR lifted the red flag, and resumed the final 5 laps of racing. Burton would slip to 8th with veteran Johnny Sauter making a strong run up to the rear bumper of Busch.
“Honestly, I was kinda trying to wreck him and I just couldn’t get there,” said Sauter, who finished second. “I was locked onto him and I was hoping he would spin out, but he did a great job of blocking.
The victory was the 52nd for Busch breaking a tie for most all-time victories in the truck series with NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Ultimate Tailgating 200
Feb. 21. 2019
1 – Kyle Busch
2 – Johnny Sauter
3 – Grant Enfinger
4 – Brett Moffitt
5 – Ben Rhodes
6 – Ross Chastain
7 – Austin Hill
8 – Harrison Burton
9 – Todd Gilliland
10 – Timothy Peters
11 – Tyler Dippel
12 – Sheldon Creed
13 – Brennan Poole
14 – Matt Crafton
15 – Gus Dean
16 – Cory Roper
17 – Anthony Alfredo
18 -Stewart Friesen
19 – Jordan Anderson
20 – Parker Kligerman
21 – Korbin Forrister
22 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
23 – Jesse Little
24 – Natalie Decker
25 – Spencer Boyd
26 – Ray Ciccarelli
27 – Austin Wayne Self
28 – Chad Finley
29 – Norm Benning
30 – Josh Reaume
31 – Timmy Hill
32 – Joe Nemechek
