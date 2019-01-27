Scott Wins $10K Chilly Willy With New Five Star Body

Overcoming adversity became a theme during the three-day Chilly Willy 150 weekend in the desert of Tucson, Arizona. Making the trip from Wyoming, Michael Scott overcame some adversity of his own and piloted a new Five Star Gen 6 body to a $10,000 victory at Tucson Speedway.

Despite starting on the pole and leading much of the 150-lap race, the weekend wasn’t picture-perfect for Scott. Early on in Friday’s opening practice session, the No. 82 made contact with the outside wall in turn four, damaging the front of the car just hours before qualifying. The team quickly made the repairs necessary and made the car fast enough to grab the number-one qualifying spot and lead most of the race.

“It actually made us better,” Smith said. “We put a combination together on here that we didn’t think would ever work in our wildest dreams and came out here and found something new that just seems to work great. It feels amazing. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Dane Nissen, who made the trip from California, was able to bring home a second-place finish after starting outside the top 10. Nissen showed a lot of speed late in the race as he made his charge to the front.

