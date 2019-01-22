Race Centrals Annual Racing Season Kick Off Watch Party

The Car Guys, Gals and Racers Coming together for the Worlds Biggest Bench Racing Extravaganza at the Dave and Busters in Westminster Colorado

January 27th, doors open to the public at 10AM for the Rolex 24 Watch Party. Gather with your gearhead buddies to watch the last 4 hours of the greatest endurance race in the world. Live from the Daytona International Speedway. Be there for a chance to win a limited edition custom timepiece. (Win a watch at the Watch Party, see how I did that. (ROTFLMAO))

Last chance to register for a chance to win a trip to the 2019 Daytona, a VIP Trip for Two. The package includes VIP Hotel In Daytona On the Beach for 3 Nights, Food and Beverages at Dave and Busters and Travel Cash!!

Be There Sunday, Jan 27th and register for the party to be guaranteed a Seat. Please Register on this Special VIP Link Now!

https://dnbwestminster-daytonarolex24.eventbrite.com

And Please do the same for the Largest most Anticipated Daytona 500 Party, our 11th Annual Watch Party, not in Daytona. Every year over 700 attend and registering for the event guarantees you a seat! Use the Special Link Now!

VIP Team Owners Viewing Private Room is also available for the Daytona Watch Party, but only 100 can utilize the room which INCLUDES 4K TVs, Surround Sound and A Gourmet Buffet!