NEW RACER INCENTIVE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED FOR USAC/CRA & SOUTHWEST SPRINTS

JANUARY 18, 2019… Officials with the United States Auto Club’s Western Office have announced a new Racer Incentive Program for the upcoming season. Any racer who enters every event for both the AMSOIL USAC/CRA and Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car schedules will have their entry fees reimbursed at the end of the year. With both series now operating under the same engine rules, the program encourages more support, higher car counts, increased competition, and a friendly rivalry between both groups.

On March 2nd, the 18-race Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest campaign opens with the “Cotton Classic” at Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, Arizona. With ten races already co-sanctioned with USAC/CRA, the combined schedules add fourteen dates, including the “California Sprint Week” mini-series in September. For more information on the Arizona based USAC SouthWest Sprints, visit www.southwestsprintcars.com and the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the series Facebook and Twitter pages.

The 24-race AMSOIL USAC/CRA tour will kickoff on March 8th with the two-night “Spring Showcase” at Peoria, Arizona’s Canyon Speedway Park. The combined USAC/CRA-SouthWest schedule adds eight races at the Arizona ovals in Casa Grande, Peoria, and San Tan Valley. For more information on the Southern California based USAC/CRA Sprints, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the series Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

The 2019 schedules for both the USAC/CRA and USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series are at the end of this release.

The USAC Western Awards Banquet will be held Saturday, February 16th at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Open to all USAC/CRA Sprint, USAC West Coast Sprint, USAC SouthWest Sprint, USAC Western States Midget, and USAC Speed 2 Western Midget racers, crews, family, friends, and fans, tickets are $75 per person and order forms can be downloaded at www.westcoastsprintcars.com/banquet.pdf. Orders must be received by February 11th and the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino is located at 129 East Fremont Street. For more room reservation information (Group Code: GSUSACW), call 800.331.5731.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2013-R.J. Johnson, 2014-R.J. Johnson, 2015-R.J. Johnson, 2016-R.J. Johnson, 2017-R.J. Johnson, 2018-Charles Davis Jr.

2019 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

DATE – TRACK – LOCATION

February 16: #Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas, NV (Awards Banquet)

March 8: #Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Spring Showcase)

March 9: #Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Spring Showcase)

March 30: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (So-Cal Showdown)

April 13: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – (Sokola Shootout)

May 4: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

May 11: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

May 25: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Salute to Indy)

June 29: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

July 6: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Doug Fort Memorial)

July 13: #Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

August 17: #Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (California Racers Hall of Fame Night)

August 31: Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA (Louie Vermeil Classic / CSW)

September 1: Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA (Louie Vermeil Classic / CSW)

September 2: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA (CSW)

September 5: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA (CSW)

September 6: Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA (CSW)

September 7: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (CSW)

September 21: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Glenn Howard Classic)

September 28: #Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Hall of Fame Classic)

November 7: *#Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Oval Nationals)

November 8: *#Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Oval Nationals)

November 9: *#Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Oval Nationals)

November 15: *#Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

November 16: *#Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

* = Co-Sanctioned Event with AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Cars.

# = Co-Sanctioned Event with Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars.

CSW = California Sprint Week.

This schedule is subject to change.

2019 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE

DATE – TRACK – LOCATION

February 16: #Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas, NV (Awards Banquet)

March 2: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Cotton Classic)

March 8: #Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Spring Showcase)

March 9: #Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Spring Showcase)

April 20: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

April 27: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (State 48 Classic)

May 18: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Hank Arnold Memorial)

June 1: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

June 8: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (CSP Birthday Bash)

July 13: #Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

August 17: #Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (California Racers Hall of Fame Night)

September 14: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Southwest Championships)

September 28: #Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Hall of Fame Classic)

October 26: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Howl-O-Ween Bash)

November 7: *#Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Oval Nationals)

November 8: *#Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Oval Nationals)

November 9: *#Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Oval Nationals)

November 15: *#Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

November 16: *#Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

* = Co-Sanctioned Event with AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Cars.

# = Co-Sanctioned Event with AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars.

This schedule is subject to change.

ATTACHED PHOTOS/IMAGES:

#4 Damion Gardner & #50 Charles Davis Jr. battle at Perris. Photo by Doug Allen.