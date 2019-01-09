NASCAR K&N Pro Series West 2019 Schedule Announced

Las Vegas And Phoenix Bookend Exciting Calendar

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The 2019 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West schedule will kick off on the dirt of Las Vegas and culminate on the big stage in Phoenix, with a challenging mix of tracks in between that will test the top drivers and teams throughout the west.

The 14-race schedule will visit 13 different tracks in nine states from February to November. It will include two combination races with the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and three companion races with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“This is one of the most dynamic and diverse schedules we’ve had, and it’s going to be a lot of fun for fans of the series to watch their favorite drivers compete at a variety of venues,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR managing director for regional racing. “You have a tremendous mix of a dirt track, road course, historic bullrings and speedways that is sure to produce an exciting season.”

The 66th season of the series, which traces its roots back to the Pacific Coast Late Model Series, will kickoff with a distinct old school feel: racing stock cars on dirt. The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the Star Nursery 100 on Thursday, Feb. 28, as part of the track’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR race weekend.

The inaugural Star Nursery 100 was won by eventual ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards champion Sheldon Creed and was the first NASCAR K&N Pro Series race on a dirt track since 1979.

The 2019 titlist will be crowned in a much-anticipated return to ISM Raceway as part of the track’s NASCAR Playoff weekend in November. The 1-mile track recently completed a $178 million renovation project and hosts the penultimate round of the NASCAR national series playoffs.

The K&N Pro Series West last ran in Phoenix in 2015, when Todd Gilliland scored his first career NASCAR win as a prelude to back-to-back West title campaigns. The track was also the site of 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano’s first NASCAR win in 2007 as well as Ryan Blaney’s first NASCAR win in 2011.

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West will also return to another popular stop: Irwindale Speedway, on Saturday, March 30. The graduated banking on the half-mile speedway outside of Los Angeles has produced thrilling racing since it first opened in 1999; it has hosted 26 events between 1999-2011, and from 2014-17.

Other schedule highlights include:

Tucson Speedway in Arizona will again host twin 100-lap features, on Saturday, May 11. Kody Vanderwal scored the underdog sweep in the inaugural 2018 event.

The series will race on the road course at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, June 22, as part of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend. Will Rodgers scored the win over a trio of Cup drivers in 2018.

Twice the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West will go head-to-head with its East counterparts. The first is the annual stop at Iowa Speedway, on Friday, July 26, and the second as part of a doubleheader with the INDYCAR Series on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Gateway Motorsports Park, just outside of St. Louis.

The series will make its traditional summer visits to Colorado National Speedway (Saturday, June 8), Washington’s Evergreen Speedway (Saturday, Aug. 17) and Oregon’s Douglas County Speedway. Colorado has hosted the West series each of the last 12 seasons. Evergreen has held 56 races since 1965, including the last eight seasons. Douglas has held 16 West races, bringing the series to the fairgrounds each of the last three years.

Idaho’s Meridian Speedway will bring the series back for the fifth consecutive year on Sept. 28, a run that included Hailie Deegan’s historic first NASCAR win in 2018. It’s followed by back-to-back California dates – first at the tight quarter-mile of All American Speedway in Roseville on Saturday, Oct. 12, and then the high-speed half-mile of Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield on Saturday, Oct. 26. All American has been part of the West series every season since 2008, while Kern will be hosting its 10th race since it opened in 2013.

2019 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Schedule