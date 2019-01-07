Larry Shaw Race Cars signs on for eighth season as IMCA Western Region sponsor

BATESVILLE, Ark. (Jan. 7) – Larry Shaw Race Cars returns in 2019 as title sponsor of the Western Region for IMCA Modifieds.

For an eighth consecutive season, the Batesville, Ark., chassis builder will provide a portion of the $6,000 point fund to be paid to top 10 drivers in official standings for the region, which encompasses tracks in Arizona, California, western Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, northern New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming.

The champion earns $2,500, with $1,250 for second, $625 for third, $325 for fourth and $300 for fifth. Sixth through 10th place finishers each receive $200. Drivers must display two Larry Shaw Racing decals on their race car to be eligible for point fund shares.

Shaw begins its 12th season as an IMCA sponsor and is now the two-time defending Manufacturers’ Cup champion. Shaw also reigned as champion in the Eastern Region and co-champion in the West.

More information about Shaw chassis and services is available by calling 870 251-2966, at the www.larryshaw.com website and on Facebook.

“Larry Shaw is truly an icon in the racing industry and the relationship between IMCA and Shaw Race Cars goes beyond a business partnership,” said IMCA Marketing Director Kevin Yoder. “As Larry battles through a health situation we wish the entire Shaw family nothing but the best and know victory awaits because they are all champions on and off the track.”