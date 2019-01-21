Junction Motor Speedway adding IMCA Late Models, Stock Cars to Saturday shows

McCOOL JUNCTION, Neb. (Jan. 21) – IMCA Late Models and IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars will be new to Saturday night programs this season at Junction Motor Speedway.

They’ll become the fifth and sixth divisions, respectively, sanctioned by IMCA at McCool Junction.

Promoter Delmar Friesen noted he’d gotten positive input from drivers in both divisions about the possibility of sanctioning. IMCA Late Models last ran weekly in Nebraska in 2004.

“It’s great to have them back. We need to keep this division economical and we need to give driv­ers a place to race,” he said. “There has to be a sanctioning body to make sure the rules are the same at every track and now there is one.”

Opening weekend at the 3/8-mile dirt oval is March 22 and 23 with the Mike Chapin Memorial Spring Thaw. The IMCA Speedway Motors Weekly Racing season championship night for all divisions other than the Late Models is Aug. 31 with the Barb Nunnenkamp Memorial McCool 100 on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

IMCA Modified points earned at Junction figure toward Jet Racing Central Region standings, Stock Car points in the EQ Cylinder Heads Northern Region and IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stock points in the Big Daddy Race Cars Northern Region.

Junction Motor Speedway also sanctions the Karl Chevrolet Northern SportMod and Mach-1 Sport Compact divisions.

“We’re pleased to bring Late Models back to Nebraska and to be able to offer our Stock Car driv­ers in the state another Saturday night venue,” remarked IMCA Vice President of Operations Jim Stannard. “We also appreciate the support and confidence Junction Motor Speedway has shown in IMCA by adding these divisions to their weekly shows.”