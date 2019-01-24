IMCA Modified, SportMod drivers chase Bob Harris Enterprises awards

AMES, Iowa (Jan. 24) – Special events drivers in three IMCA divisions are in the running again this season for awards from Bob Harris Enterprises.

Harris, of Ames, Iowa, will give two free shock rebuilds to a top five finisher at each of 30 IMCA Modified specials, and at 15 Karl Chevrolet Northern SportMod and Smiley’s Racing Products Southern SportMod specials.

A drawing will be held following the regular point season to award Race Tech Info Dirt Chassis School packages to one Modified driver and one SportMod driver. Drawing winners last year were Kody Scholpp and Josh Appel.

Certificates for the shock rebuilds are mailed after special events results are re­ceived at the IMCA home office. Race Tech Info seminar certificates will be mailed in December.

BHE begins its seventh season as an IMCA sponsor. Owner Bob Harris has been associated with the sanctioning body since the early days of the Modified division and also promotes the Harris Clash.

“This will mark my 37th year being involved with IMCA and the competitive teams that participate in weekly races and special events,” said Harris. “BHE is proud to support drivers in these division through shock rebuild awards. It’s been a privilege to watch IMCA grow and to continue to give back to these outstanding racers!”

“Bob is currently in the middle of his winter chassis school schedule as he continues to help educate IMCA racers on how to improve the performance of their race car,” IMCA Marketing Director Kevin Yoder commented. “His knowledge is invaluable and he continues to be a valuable resource to our members.”

Information about the Race Tech Info chassis schools and shock rebuilds is availa­ble by calling 515 292-9200 and at the www.bobharrisent.com website.