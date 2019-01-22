IMCA Late Models gain new Thursday home at Nebraska’s U.S. 30 Speedway

COLUMBUS, Neb. (Jan. 22) – Another sanctioned division has joined weekly race programs at one of the longest IMCA tenured tracks in Nebraska.

U.S. 30 Speedway presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts adds the IMCA Late Model division to its regular Thursday shows. The 1/3-mile clay oval at Columbus is one of four newly sanctioned tracks in eastern Nebraska.

“We sat down with officials from the other tracks and agreed to go with the same set of rules,” explained Bobby Lincoln, co-promoter at U.S. 30 with his wife Janelle. “It made sense to go with IMCA. We were already sanctioned by them for everything else.”

“The sanction gives Late Model drivers the opportunity to race for national and state points and point fund shares,” he added. “It’s a way we can give back to them more.”

Opening night at Columbus is set for April 18. Season championship night is Aug. 29 and the National Auto Sales-sponsored Late Models see action on one night of the Abe Lincoln Memorial in September.

Part of the Jet Racing Central Region, U.S. 30 will sanction its Modified division for a 26th consecutive season in 2019.

IMCA Sunoco Stock Car points earned at Columbus count toward EQ Cylinder Heads Northern Region standings, IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stock points in the Big Daddy Race Cars Northern Region.

U.S. 30 also sanctions The Karl Chevrolet Northern SportMods and Mach-1 Sport Compacts.

“We have enjoyed a long association with the Lincolns and U.S. 30 Speedway. It’s one we look forward to continuing well into the future,” said IMCA Vice President of Operations Jim Stannard. “There is immense potential for our Late Model division in Nebraska and I anticipate continued growth there.”