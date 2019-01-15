Daytona 500 Party to Benefit the Veterans at the War Eagle Garage

Racers and Race Fans, come out and enjoy a day at the Budweiser Biergartens while watching The Daytona 500, “The Great American Race”. Join us while we enjoy a cold beverage, swap some racing stories, and help to raise money for the veterans at the War Eagle Garage. We invite you to bring your team (car/truck/go-cart/motorcycle) out to show off and sign autographs for your fans. (Weather Permitting) The Biergartens is great place to take pictures of your car and team. If you are looking for ways to get exposure to help market your team? This is “thee” event to attend.

Event information: Free to the public and family friendly

· Sunday, February 17,2019

· 11:00am – 4:00pm or end of the race.

· Budweiser Biergartens Fort Collins CO

· “Track Food” plate, available for $10

Note: We have room for haulers of all sizes.

The Budweiser Biergartens will be giving a way beer tours during the race and race stage prizes will be given away to patrons of the event, provided by participating vendors and sponsors.

We are inviting any vendor that has a market in the motorsports industry. This event is family friendly and free to attend, so we are just asking for donations to participate.

If you are interested in bringing your racing vehicle or marketing your company at this event, please RSVP to WarEagleGarage@gmail.com (So I can contact you about weather issues)

If you have, any questions please call (970) 213-2180