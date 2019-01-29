Big Country Speedway is now Intermountain Speedway

The track in Cheyenne, WY formerly known as Big Country Speedway has changed its name back to Intermountain Speedway. It is under new management and is now ran by KP and C.A.M.P LLC.

Starting May 11th going through the end of Sept. Pits will open at Noon and front gate at 3pm. Hot lapping will start in April on Wednesdays (5-8) and Saturdays (noon-3pm) weather permitting. We are also having a swap meet/car show on April 27th 10-3. Weather permitting. No hot lapping this day. Price to be determined.

Please contact Perry with any questions. 3076306574