Belleville, Dodge City and Hays Highlight URSS Tentative Schedule

The United Rebel Sprint Series, going into its 14th season, has released its tentative 2019 Schedule and for the second year in a row the 2nd Annual Belleville 305 Nationals will be the highlight of the season with its $7000 to win/$1000 to start finale.

Series founder, Rick Salem, is still working on a few more dates with area tracks so look for this schedule to expand.

Highlighting the season will be the 2nd Annual Belleville 305 Nationals on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug 1st, 2nd and 3rd , with Thursday being a practice night for new drivers to become acclimated to the high banks. Friday nights feature will pay $2500 to the winner with the Saturday finale paying a whopping $7000 to the winner with a minimum $1000 to start the A feature. Also the Thayer County Speedway in Deshler, NE will host the Rebels on Wednesday night, July 31st, to make a great 4 day weekend for the traveling teams.

Another highlight of the season will be a three day show at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, KS for the 3rd Annual Lubbuck Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 13th, 14th and 15th. This promises to get bigger each year as not only the DCRP Sprints and the URSS Sprints, but the Sprint Series of Oklahoma will also be on hand vying for the $3000 to win with $600 to start Saturday nights feature event.

For the 11th year the Annual Wheatshocker National will be held at RPM Speedway in Hays, KS on Saturday and Sunday, July 13th and 14th with $2000 going to Sunday night feature winner. This has been a staple on the URSS Schedule for many years and look for this year to bring the best of the best.

The Rebels will also visit a few new tracks this year with a scheduled date at Soloman Valley Speedway’s ¼ mile oval in Beloit, KS on Saturday July 27th. This date will make 4 races in 8 days combined with Deshler and Belleville for traveling teams wanting to get a full week of racing in. Also a tentative date is scheduled at the blistering fast 3/8 high banked track at thunder Hill Speedway in Mayetta, KS on Saturday July 6th. With a race scheduled at the Belleville High Banks on July 4th, URSS officials are currently working with area tracks to secure a date on the 5th to make a three day 4th of July weekend.

As stated before URSS officials are still working with a few other tracks to secure additional dates and they will be announced when completed. All dates are tentative and subject to change

URSS 2019 TENTATIVE SCHEDULE

APRIL

5TH 81 SPEEDWAY, WICHITA, KS

6TH DCRP, DODGE CITY, KS

MAY

4TH LINCOLN CO. SPEEDWAY, NORTH PLATTE, NE

5TH TBA

18TH DCRP, DODGE CITY, KS

25TH LONGDALE SPEEDWAY, LONGDALE, OK

26TH 81 SPEEDWAY, WICHITA, KS

JUNE

8TH EL PASO COUNTY SPEEDWAY, CALHAN, CO

13TH DCRP, DODGE CITY, KS

14TH DCRP, DODGE CITY, KS

15TH DCRP, DODGE CITY, KS

JULY

4TH BELLEVILLE HIGH BANKS, BELLEVILLE, KS

5TH TBA

6TH THUNDER HILL SPEEDWAY, MAYETA, KS (T)

13TH RPM SPEEDWAY, HAYS, KS

14TH RPM SPEEDWAY, HAYS, KS

27TH SOLOMON VALLEY RACEWAY, BELOIT, KS

31ST THAYER CO. SPEEDWAY, DESHLER, NE

AUG

1ST BELLEVILLE HIGH BANKS, BELLEVILLE, KS (PRACTICE)

2ND BELLEVILLE HIGH BANKS, BELLEVILLE, KS

3RD BELLEVILLE HIGH BANKS, BELLEVILLE, KS

15TH STOCKTON SPEEDWAY, STOCKTON, KS (T)

16TH OBERLIN SPEEDWAY, OBERLIN, KS

17TH OBERLIN SPEEDWAY, OBERLIN, KS

SEPTEMBER

14TH DCRP, DODGE CITY, KS