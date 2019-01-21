Axle Exchange renews title sponsorship of IMCA Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 21) – Axle Exchange returns this season as title sponsor for one of IMCA’s premier Modifed events.

The Des Moines, Iowa, company again provides a portion of the purse paid to the 30 starters in the Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational, to be held Sept. 6 at Boone Speedway during the IMCA Speedway Motors Su­per Nationals fueled by Casey’s.

Axle Exchange has sponsored that event since 2006. Each All-Star receives a free custom Velocita fire suit and a mini replica driveshaft from Axle Ex­change, manufacturer of the Fast Shafts brand of drive shafts and a 17-year IMCA sponsor.

One hundred and thirty-five different drivers from 25 states and two Canadian provinces have taken the green flag in the All-Star feature since the inaugural invi­tational in 2004.

“How time flies … in 1976 when I was working for Tom Spagnola Sr., I met (Boone Speedway promoter) Robert Lawton and thought ‘This guy is crazy.’ About 20 years ago in the pits at Boone, Lawty told me I needed IMCA. I followed this crazy man’s advice and became an IMCA sponsor in 2002. It was probably one of the best decisions I have ever made,” said Fast Shafts President Pat Fagen.

“About 80 percent of our daily business is racing. Every year we continue to grow and I believe it is because of our relationship with IMCA and the thousands of customers involved with IMCA across the United States and Canada,” Fagen continued. “We have tried to do things right, build a good product at a fair price, deliver what we sell and stand behind what we sell. We have built a good relationship with Brett Root and his staff at IMCA along with many car owners, drivers, crews, promoters and the racing industry suppliers. We have sup­plied our products to hundreds of track, series and national champions every year, and I look forward to every year with IMCA.”

Axle Exchange has also renewed its role in national decal programs for the IMCA Sunoco Stock Car, Karl Chevrolet Northern SportMod and Smiley’s Racing Products Southern SportMod divisions. Drivers in all three of those divisions must display two Fast Shafts decals on their race car to be eligible for point fund shares.

And all Modified, Late Model, Stock Car, Hobby Stock, Northern SportMod and Southern SportMod track and/or state champions attending the IMCA national banquet in November receive two $25 product certifi­cates.

Information about Axle Exchange products and services is available at the www.fastshafts.com website, by calling 800 622-6617 and on Facebook.

“There are many layers to this program, but we are most proud to work with Pat and his staff at promoting the Fast Shafts All Star Invitational,” commented IMCA Marketing Director Kevin Yoder. “It is truly a bucket list event, both for the participants as well as their families and one of the marquee events in all of dirt track rac­ing.”