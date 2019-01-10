2019 SPEARS Southwest Tour Series Schedule

The SPEARS Southwest Tour Series presented by Lucas Oil 2019 Schedule Announced
Bakersfield, CA (Jan. 9, 2019) – The SPEARS Southwest Tour Series presented by Lucas Oil is proud to announce its schedule of events for 2019. The big news for 2019 is the record six nationally televised events on MAVTV.
We had a record year for car count in 2018,” stated the SRL’s Larry Collins. “With the addition of the increased television coverage by MAVTV, the quality race tracks that are hosting us this year and our new association with Lucas Oil, 2019 should be a great year for the series.”
The 2019 schedule starts in a big way with the $30,000 to win Winter Showdown at Kern
County Raceway on February 1st and 2nd. The Winter Showdown will be a non-points event and will be the debut of the “Spears Manufacturing Modified Series presented by Lucas Oil”, which was formerly the Lucas Oil Modifieds. The Winter Showdown weekend will also feature the Motor City Super Stock Showdown, whose main event will be part of 51FIFTY Opening Night.
The 2019 SPEARS Southwest Tour Series point’s championship will begin on March 23rd
at Irwindale Speedway and end at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on November 23rd, both of these events will be nationally televised by MAVTV.
Other nationally televised events will include; both Madera events on June 8th and September 28th, the Winter Showdown and the June 29th race at Kern County Raceway. Six races total will be televised by MAVTV in 2019.
With the support of our contingency sponsors, we’re able to continue the “Winner’s Bonus” for 2019, which pays a minimum of $5,000 to the winner of each race,” continued Collins.
The SPEARS Southwest Tour Series will make two annual stops to all its host racetracks,
except for one stop at All-American Speedway in Roseville, CA on April 13th. Irwindale
Speedway will host the series on March 23rd and July 20th, The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on May 4th and November 23rd, Madera Speedway on June 8th and September 28th and Kern County Raceway on June 29th and October 26th.
For the eighth consecutive year, Spears Manufacturing will support the “SPEARS Frequent
Flyer Program” which awards teams a minimum of $1,000 for starting a SPEARS Southwest
Tour Series main event after they have competed in three consecutive series races.
Celebrating its nineteenth championship season, the SPEARS Southwest Tour Series
presented by Lucas Oil will begin the 2019 season with the Winter Showdown on February 1st and 2nd and close out its championship at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on November 23rd.
For more information, go to
www.srlsouthwesttour.com
2019 Schedule of Events
Fifth Annual WINTER SHOWDOWN
February 1 and 2 Kern County Raceway – Bakersfield, CA
March 23 Irwindale Speedway
April 13 All-American Speedway
May 4 The Bullring at Las Vegas
June 8 Madera Speedway
June 29 Kern County Raceway
July 20 Irwindale Speedway
September 28 Madera Speedway
October 26 Kern County Raceway
November 23 The Bullring at Las Vegas
WHERE THE CHAMPIONS RACE
www.SRLSouthwestTour.com