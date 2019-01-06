2019 Chili Bowl TV Schedule

.

MAVTV will broadcast the 2019 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals on Saturday January, 19 the schedule of events are Mountain Standard Time (MST)

MAVTV is an American cable and satellite television channel owned by the automotive lubricant company Lucas Oil,

Saturday, Jan 19:

4:30 PM – Tulsa Shootout: 2019 – Part 1

Mini Sprints take to the Tulsa Expo Center to warm up for Chili Bowl

5:30 PM – Tulsa Shootout: 2019 – Part 2

6:30 PM – Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals: 2019

Spectrum: Local Listings Denver Colo

DirecTV: Channel 214 (HD/SD)

AT&T U-verse: Channel 1105

Verizon FiOS: Channel 810 (HD)

