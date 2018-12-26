Jet Racing returning as title sponsor of IMCA Central Region for Modifieds

BEATRICE, Neb. (Dec. 25) – Jet Racing continues its long and successful association with IMCA in 2019, returning as title sponsor of the Central Region for Modifieds.

Owned by four-time IMCA Modified national champion Johnny Saathoff, the Beatrice, Neb., chas­sis builder will furnish a portion of the $6,000 point fund to be paid to top 10 drivers in the region encom­passing tracks in Arkansas, eastern Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Okla­homa.

The champion earns $2,500 and the runner-up $1,250, with $625 paid for third, $325 for fourth, $300 for fifth and $200 for sixth through 10th places.

Drivers are required to display two Jet Racing decals on their race car to make themselves eligi­ble for point fund shares.

Jet is in its 22nd year as an IMCA sponsor, having previously supported IMCA spe­cial events competi­tors and then Stock Car and Hobby Stock regions before taking over the Modified Central Re­gional title sponsorship in 2012.

A retailer of high perfor­mance parts and automotive accesso­ries, Jet also builds Northern SportMod, Stock Car, Hobby Stock and Sport Compact chassis. Ramsey Meyer won the 2018 Mach-1 Sport Compact national crown in a Jet-built ride.

Information about Jet chassis and parts is available at the www.jetracinginc.com website, by call­ing 888 290-9696 and on Facebook.

“Jet Racing has diversified their interests and taken the expert craftsmanship of their Modifieds and applied that to a number of other divisions,” IMCA Marketing Director Kevin Yoder observed. “Jet is a name you can trust as a builder in the industry and we’re proud to have had them as an IMCA sponsor for over two decades.”