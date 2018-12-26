Jet Racing returning as title sponsor of IMCA Central Region for Modifieds

BEATRICE, Neb. (Dec. 25) – Jet Racing continues its long and successful association with IMCA in 2019, returning as title sponsor of the Central Region for Modifieds.
Owned by four-time IMCA Modified national champion Johnny Saathoff, the Beatrice, Neb., chassis builder will furnish a portion of the $6,000 point fund to be paid to top 10 drivers in the region encompassing tracks in Arkansas, eastern Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.
The champion earns $2,500 and the runner-up $1,250, with $625 paid for third, $325 for fourth, $300 for fifth and $200 for sixth through 10th places.
Drivers are required to display two Jet Racing decals on their race car to make themselves eligible for point fund shares.
Jet is in its 22nd year as an IMCA sponsor, having previously supported IMCA special events competitors and then Stock Car and Hobby Stock regions before taking over the Modified Central Regional title sponsorship in 2012.
A retailer of high performance parts and automotive accessories, Jet also builds Northern SportMod, Stock Car, Hobby Stock and Sport Compact chassis. Ramsey Meyer won the 2018 Mach-1 Sport Compact national crown in a Jet-built ride.
Information about Jet chassis and parts is available at the www.jetracinginc.com website, by calling 888 290-9696 and on Facebook.
“Jet Racing has diversified their interests and taken the expert craftsmanship of their Modifieds and applied that to a number of other divisions,” IMCA Marketing Director Kevin Yoder observed. “Jet is a name you can trust as a builder in the industry and we’re proud to have had them as an IMCA sponsor for over two decades.”