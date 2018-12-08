Colorado National Speedway announced their tentative 2019 schedule on the CNS website yesterday. The schedule features 30 racing events counting the Battle of the Fenders III in November. Notable absences from the schedule are the Mod Coupes and Supermodifieds.

Added to the schedule is one appearance from the North American Big Rig Association a division of racing semi-trucks that travel to several race tracks in the north west. Also of interest is the addition of the Hornet Class that appears to be a new regular division featuring 4 cylinder sport compact cars that will have 5 race nights in 2019.

The King of the Wing Sprint Cars return on July 5th and 6th for a 2-day Independence Day race and the K&N Pro Series West will run their 150 lap race on June 8th.

Breakdown of the divisions and how many race dates they have in 2019:

14 Super Late Model races on 12 Race Dates

9 Pro Truck

9 Late Model

10 Grand American Modified

11 Super Stock

10 Pure Stock

5 Hornet/Compact Sport

11 Figure 8

13 Legend

10 Train

6 Demox

8 Bandolero

1 Enduro

1 Extreme Truck

2 King of the Wing Sprint Cars

1 K&N Pro Series West

1 North American Big Rig

Practice sessions start Saturday March 16th and the first race is April 6th. The season ends Saturday October 5th for Challenge Cup but there is a Enduro race several weeks later on Saturday November 16th.