Big Daddy Race Cars back as title sponsor for IMCA Northern, Southern Hobby Stock regions

NORFOLK, Neb. (Dec. 30) – Big Daddy Race Cars is back in 2019 as title sponsor of both Northern and Southern regions for IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks.

The Norfolk, Neb., chassis builder provides a portion of point funds to be paid to top five drivers in each region. The Big Daddy banner has flown over the Northern Region since 2014 and the Southern Region since 2017.

Big Daddy-built Hobby Stocks own numerous IMCA national, regional, state and special series titles in addition to many track championships and feature wins.

Point fund checks will be presented during the national awards banquet next November. Information about Big Daddy-built chassis is available by calling 402 371-1927 or 402 841-4119.

Northern Region tracks are in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Tracks in the Big Daddy Race Cars Southern Region are in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Utah.

“Big Daddy decals won’t be a requirement for Hobby Stocks in 2019, but the support of Big Daddy Race Cars remains steadfast,” stated IMCA Marketing Director Kevin Yoder. “They have been synonymous with Hobby Stock success for five years and their commitment to the division has been really appreciated.”