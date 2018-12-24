Arizona IMCA Modified Tour Dates Announced

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (Dec. 24) – IMCA Modifieds race for $1,500 to win while Karl Chevrolet Northern SportMods chase $600 top checks each night of the third annual Arizona Modified Tour.

All seven Modified features are 2019 Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational ballot qualifying events and pay a minimum of $150 to start. Northern SportMod features pay $60 to start.

Arizona Speedway at Queen Creek hosts Friday and Saturday, Feb. 8 and 9 events. The tour is at Casa Grande’s Central Arizona Speedway for Sunday and Monday, Feb. 10 and 11 shows and at Canyon Speedway Park in Peoria on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

USA Raceway is the site of Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15 and 16 programs. Tour director Jonah Trussel will promote a number of special events at the re-opened venue this season.

IMCA Speedway Motors Weekly Racing National, state and special series points will be given in both divisions; Modifieds also vie for Larry Shaw Race Cars Western Region points.

Practice nights are Feb. 7 at Queen Creek, Feb. 12 at Peoria and Feb. 14 at Tucson.

The tour will be broadcast by IMCA.TV

Drivers pre-entering via the www.arizonamodtour.com website by Feb. 5 become eligible for a provisional start. Entry fees each night of the tour will be $40 for Modifieds and $30 for Northern SportMods.