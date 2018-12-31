2019 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SCHEDULE HAS 16 EVENTS AT 7 TRACKS

DECEMBER 30, 2018… Heading to their 37th season, the Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midget Series presented by CBD Living Water are poised for sixteen races at seven racetracks. Starting March 20th at Placerville, the “mighty midgets” will close out the schedule with Ventura’s “79th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix” on November 28th.

Located at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds, Placerville Speedway has three races on the schedule. Promoted by Scott Russell and Kami Arnold, the “49er Gold Rush Classic” with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Cars will open the campaign on March 20th. The series returns to the Placerville 1/4-mile oval with the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midgets for the “Hangtown Hundred” on November 20th and 21st. Although last year’s date was rained out, Shane Golobic leads all series drivers with two wins at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds. Placerville Speedway is located at 100 Placerville Drive in Placerville, California and for more details, visit www.placervillespeedway.com or call 530.344.7592.

Scott Schweitzer’s Bakersfield Speedway will host two dates on the calendar. On April 6th, the USAC Western States Midgets will battle for bragging rights in their first of four co-sanctioned races with the Bay Cities Racing Association (BCRA). The series returns on November 23rd for the “3rd Annual November Classic” with the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midgets. Last year, rain washed out the March event, while Michael Faccinto and Logan Seavey claimed victories at “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval.” To date, former champions Sleepy Tripp and Robby Flock are tied for the lead with eight Bakersfield wins and Ricky Shelton set the track record of 12.339 on June 21, 1997. Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California and for more information, visit www.bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

In 2019, the USAC Western States Midgets will make their debut at Merced Speedway. Promoted by Chris Shannon and Paul Stone, the 1/4-mile oval has BCRA co-sanctioned races on April 20th and July 27th. Regularly hosting an array of local stock car and modified classes, the Merced County Fairgrounds has also featured the World of Outlaw Sprint Cars. Merced Speedway is located at 900 Martin Luther King Way in Merced, California and for more details, visit www.racemerced.com or call 209.383.7799.

Promoted by Nick Duggan, the popular Santa Maria Raceway will host two nights on the schedule. The USAC Western States Midgets will tackle the “The West’s Best Short Track” on April 27th and the August 10th “Bud Stanfield Memorial.” As a bonus, the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will join the card for both appearances in 2019. Last year, Michael Faccinto earned two Santa Maria wins on his way to the title and multi-time USAC/CRA Sprint Car champ “The Demon” Damion Gardner topped the “Stanfield Memorial.” At press time, Sleepy Tripp leads all drivers with six wins on the 1/3-mile oval and J.R. Lawson set the track record of 13.667 on August 26, 1995. Santa Maria Raceway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California and for more information, visit www.santamariaraceway.com or call 310.493.4900.

Located at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, Ventura Raceway has four events on the schedule. Promoted by Jim Naylor, “The Best Little Dirt Track in America” will host the June 22nd, September 14th, October 26th, and November 28th events. Co-sanctioned with the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midgets, November’s “79th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix” will also feature the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars. Last year, Ronnie Gardner, Jake Swanson, and Christopher Bell claimed victory at the seaside 1/5-mile oval. To date, Sleepy Tripp leads the series with eighteen Ventura wins and Johnny Cofer set the track record of 11.675 on November 19, 1995. Ventura Raceway is located at 10 West Harbor Boulevard in Ventura, California and for more details, visit www.venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE (7223).

Petaluma Speedway will host the BCRA co-sanctioned “Jack London Hall of Fame Picnic Event” on July 20th. Promoted by Rick Faeth, “The Fastest 3/8-mile Dirt Oval in Northern California” has become a popular stop and Alex Schutte scored last season’s victory at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. At press time, Ronnie Gardner tops all series drivers with three Petaluma wins and set the track record of 14.200 on October 15, 2013. Petaluma Speedway is located at 100 Fairgrounds Drive in Petaluma, California and for more information, visit www.petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.RACE (7223).

Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley, Arizona will debut on the 2019 schedule. Promoted by Jonah Trussel, the “52nd Annual Western World Championships” on November 15th and 16th will also feature the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midgets. The action packed card at the 1/3-mile oval will also showcase the AMSOIL USAC/CRA, AMSOIL USAC National, and Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest 410 Sprint Cars. Arizona Speedway is located within ET Motopark at 47800 N. Ironwood Road and for more information, visit www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

The USAC Western Awards Banquet will be held Saturday, February 16th at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Open to all USAC/CRA Sprint, USAC West Coast Sprint, USAC SouthWest Sprint, USAC Western States Midget, and USAC Speed 2 Western Midget racers, crews, family, friends, and fans, tickets are $75 per person and order forms can be downloaded at www.westcoastsprintcars.com/banquet.pdf. Orders must be received by February 11th and the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino is located at 129 East Fremont Street. For more room reservation information (Group Code: GSUSACW), call 800.331.5731.

LIGHT UP THE WORLD BEVERAGES USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES PRESENTED BY CBD LIVING WATER CHAMPIONS: 1982-*Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto.

2018 LIGHT UP THE WORLD USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET PRESENTED BY CBD LIVING WATER WINS: 3-Michael Faccinto, 2-Shane Golobic, 2-Alex Schutte, 1-Christopher Bell, 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Ronnie Gardner, 1-Logan Seavey, 1-Jake Swanson.

2019 LIGHT UP THE WORLD USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES PRESENTED BY CBD LIVING WATER SCHEDULE

DATE – TRACK – LOCATION

February 16: Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas, NV (Awards Banquet)

March 20: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA (49er Gold Rush Classic)

April 6: #Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

April 20: #Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

April 27: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA

June 22: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

July 20: #Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA (Jack London Hall of Fame Picnic Event)

July 27: #Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

August 10: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Bud Stanfield Memorial)

September 14: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

October 26: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

November 15: *Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

November 16: *Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

November 20: *Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA (Hangtown Hundred)

November 21: *Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA (Hangtown Hundred)

November 23: *Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA (November Classic)

November 28: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Turkey Night Grand Prix)

———————————————–

* = Co-Sanctioned Event with NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midgets.

# = Co-Sanctioned Event with BCRA Midgets.

This schedule is subject to change.