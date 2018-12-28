2019 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE HAS 16 RACES AT 6 TRACKS

Heading to their eleventh campaign, the cars and stars of the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series are ready for sixteen dates at six racetracks. Opening with the two-day, “Outlaw Showdown” at Las Vegas on February 27th, the traditional 360s will close out the schedule with Ventura’s two-day (non-points) “79th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix” on November 28th.

The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the season openers on February 27th and 28th. Held during NASCAR weekend, the “Outlaw Showdown” will also showcase the famed World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and the K&N Pro Series West Stock Cars. Last season, Arizona’s Dennis Gile and California’s Brody Roa added their names to the Las Vegas record books in front of a large crowd. To date, Ryan Bernal and Bryan Clauson are tied for the series lead with two victories at the large 1/2-mile oval and Landon Cling set the track record of 17.470 on March 9, 2017. The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is located twelve miles north of downtown Las Vegas, Nevada off Interstate 15 at Exit 54 (Speedway Blvd). For more information, visit www.lvms.com/dirt or call 800.644-4444.

Promoted by Scott Schweitzer, Bakersfield Speedway will feature the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars on March 16th. Last July, Ryan Timmons scored the first main event win of his career at “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval.” At press time, Davey Pombo leads all series drivers with three Bakersfield triumphs and Jace Vander Weerd set the track record of 12.597 on March 22, 2014. Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California and for more details, visit www.bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

Located at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, Ventura Raceway will host five dates on the calendar. Promoted by Jim Naylor, “The Best Little Dirt Track in America” will host the VRA co-sanctioned “Battle of the Beach” races on March 23rd, June 1st, August 24th, along with the non-point “79th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix” on November 27th and 28th. The November 28th “Battle of the Beach” finale will also showcase the USAC National and Western States Midgets. Last season, Austin Liggett, Ryan Bernal, Tristan Guardino, and Carson Macedo earned victories at the seaside 1/5-mile oval. To date, Bernal, Guardino, and Jake Swanson are tied with two Ventura wins and Liggett set the track record of 11.983 on August 25, 2018. Ventura Raceway is located at 10 West Harbor Boulevard in Ventura, California and for more information, visit www.venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

Promoted by Nick Duggan, Santa Maria Raceway will host four nights on the schedule. Co-sanctioned with the Santa Maria 360s, the USAC West Coast Sprints will headline the action at “The West’s Best Short Track” on April 27th, June 15th “Ron Otto Memorial,” August 10th “Bud Stanfield Memorial,” and October 5th. Last season, Troy Rutherford, Austin Liggett, Ryan Bernal, and Ryan Timmons raced to victory at the at the Central Coast 1/3-mile oval. As a bonus, the Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midgets will join the card at the April and August shows. At press time, Bernal leads all drivers with six wins at Santa Maria and Max Adams set the series track record of 13.384 on August 12, 2017. Santa Maria Raceway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California and for more details, visit www.santamariaraceway.com or call 310.493.4900.

Tulare’s Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway has two dates on the calendar. Promoted by Steve Faria, the lightning fast 1/3-mile oval will showcase the USAC 360s at the May 17th “Peter Murphy Classic” and the “Chris and Brian Faria Memorial” on June 8th. Last season, Ryan Bernal, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Richard Vander Weerd, and Tristan Guardino scored victories at the Tulare County Fairgrounds. To date, Bernal leads all drivers with fourteen wins at Tulare and Jake Swanson set the track record of 14.984 on March 17, 2017. The Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the corner of Bardsley and K Streets in Tulare, California and for more information, visit www.tularethunderbowl.com or call 559.688.0909.

Located on the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma Speedway returns to the USAC West Coast Sprint Car schedule for two nights of action. Promoted by Rick Faeth, “The Fastest 3/8-mile Dirt Oval in Northern California” will host the May 18th and October 12th events. In the series only appearance at Petaluma on June 29, 2017, “The Human Highlight Reel” Geoff Ensign won the main event and set the track record of 13.728. NOTE: TARPS ARE REQUIRED UNDER ALL RACE CARS IN THE PIT AREA AT PETALUMA. Petaluma Speedway is located at 100 Fairgrounds Drive in Petaluma, California and for more details, visit www.petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.RACE (7223).

The USAC Western Awards Banquet will be held Saturday, February 16th at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Open to all USAC/CRA Sprint, USAC West Coast Sprint, USAC SouthWest Sprint, USAC Western States Midget, and USAC Speed 2 Western US Midget racers, crews, family, friends, and fans, tickets are $75 per person and order forms can be downloaded at www.westcoastsprintcars.com/banquet.pdf. Orders must be received by February 11th and the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino is located at 129 East Fremont Street. For more room reservation information (Group Code: GSUSACW), call 800.331.5731.

For more information, visit www.westcoastsprintcars.com, and www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC West Coast Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett.

2018 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Ryan Bernal, 2-Tristan Guardino, 2-Austin Liggett, 2-Brody Roa, 2-Ryan Timmons, 2-Richard Vander Weerd, 1-Danny Faria Jr., 1-Dennis Gile, 1-Carson Macedo, 1-Troy Rutherford.

2019 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

DATE-TRACK-LOCATION

February 16: Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas, NV (Awards Banquet)

February 27: The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV (Outlaw Showdown)

February 28: The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV (Outlaw Showdown)

March 16: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

March 23: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Battle at the Beach #1)

April 27: #Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA

May 17: Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA (Peter Murphy Classic)

May 18: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

June 1: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Battle at the Beach #2)

June 8: Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA (Chris & Brian Faria Memorial)

June 15: #Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Ron Otto Memorial)

August 10: #Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Bud Stanfield Memorial)

August 24: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Battle at the Beach #3)

October 5: #Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA

October 12: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

November 27: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Turkey Night Grand Prix / Non-Points)

November 28: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Turkey Night Grand Prix / Battle at the Beach #4 / Non-Points)

———————————————–

* = Co-Sanctioned Event with VRA Sprints.

# = Co-Sanctioned Event with Santa Maria 360 Sprints.

This schedule is subject to change.