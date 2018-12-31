2019 USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE HAS 18 DATES AT 4 TRACKS

DECEMBER 30, 2018… Heading to their seventh season, the cars and stars of the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series are set for sixteen dates at four racetracks. Opening March 2nd at Casa Grande’s Central Arizona Speedway, the champion will be crowned at the finale of the “52nd Western World Championships” at Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley on November 16th.

2019 will begin a new chapter for the Arizona based series. Like the California based USAC/CRA group, the SouthWest Sprints can now run aluminum 410 cubic-inch engines and cockpit adjustable suspension parts. Iron block 360 cubic-inch powerplants are still legal for USAC SouthWest competition. In addition, two provisionals are available during the season for competitors. Based on Car Entrant point standings, Car Owners must be USAC members to be eligible for provisionals. The entry fee will be $25 and each race will pay a minimum of $2,000-to-win and $250-to-start. Co-sanctioned races with USAC/CRA in Arizona will pay a minimum of $3,000-to-win and $400-to-start. There are no conflicting dates between the two clubs and racers are encouraged to support each other’s schedule.

Promoted by Dave Ellis, Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande has three dates on the calendar. The “Cotton Classic” on March 2nd will open the campaign and the Pinal County Fairgrounds will also host the May 18th “Hank Arnold Memorial” and the “Howl-O-Ween Bash” on October 26th. Last season, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. earned four Casa Grande victories and Kevin Thomas Jr. topped the October main event. To date, Davis leads all drivers with seven triumphs at the 3/8-mile oval and R.J. Johnson set the track record of 15.058 on October 29, 2016. Central Arizona Speedway is located at 512 N 11 Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande, Arizona and for more details, visit www.centralarizonaspeedway.com or call 520.709.07148.

Doug Gabbard’s Canyon Speedway Park in Peoria will host five dates on the calendar. The 1/3-mile oval will host the USAC/CRA co-sanctioned “Spring Showcase” on March 8th and 9th, the April 27th “State 48 Classic,” the “CSP Birthday Bash” on June 8th, and the “Southwest Championships” on September 14th. Last season, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (3), R.J. Johnson (2), “The Magic Man” Mike Martin (1), and “The Bull” Tye Mihocko (1) took the checkered flags at CSP. At press time, R.J. Johnson has the series lead with nineteen Canyon victories and holds the track record of 13.818 set on October 22, 2016. Canyon Speedway Park is located at 9777 West Carefree Highway in Peoria, Arizona and for more information, visit www.canyonspeedwaypark.com or call 602.258.RACE (7223).

Promoted by Jonah Trussel, Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley has five races on the schedule. The 1/3-mile oval will host the SouthWest Sprints on April 20th, June 1st, the USAC/CRA co-sanctioned “Hall of Fame Classic” on September 28th, and the prestigious “52nd Annual Western World Championships” on November 15th and 16th. The USAC/CRA and USAC National co-sanctioned “Western World” will also mark the debut of the USAC National and Western States Midgets at the San Tan Valley oval. Last season, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (2), R.J. Johnson (2), “The Macho Man” Brady Bacon (1), “The Bull” Tye Mihocko (1), and Jake Swanson (1) celebrated victory at ET Motopark. To date, R.J. Johnson holds the series lead with eighteen feature wins at the popular facility. Arizona Speedway is located within ET Motopark at 47800 N. Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley, Arizona and for more details, visit www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

Perris Auto Speedway will return to the schedule with five events in 2019. Promoted by Don Kazarian, “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will host the SouthWest Sprints on July 13th, the August 17th “California Racers Hall of Fame Night,” and the prestigious 3-day “24th Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction” that opens on November 7th. All dates at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds are co-sanctioned with USAC/CRA and the USAC National Sprints will join the action at the November “Oval Nationals.” At press time, C.J. Leary and Mike Spencer have one SouthWest triumph at Perris and Leary set the track record (16.416) at the last 1/2-mile appearance on November 6, 2014. Perris Auto Speedway is located at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California and for more information, visit www.perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

The USAC Western Awards Banquet will be held Saturday, February 16th at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Open to all USAC/CRA Sprint, USAC West Coast Sprint, USAC SouthWest Sprint, USAC Western States Midget, and USAC Speed 2 Western Midget racers, crews, family, friends, and fans, tickets are $75 per person and order forms can be downloaded at www.westcoastsprintcars.com/banquet.pdf. Orders must be received by February 11th and the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino is located at 129 East Fremont Street. For more room reservation information (Group Code: GSUSACW), call 800.331.5731.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2013-R.J. Johnson, 2014-R.J. Johnson, 2015-R.J. Johnson, 2016-R.J. Johnson, 2017-R.J. Johnson, 2018-Charles Davis Jr.

2018 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes non-point shows) 9-Charles Davis Jr., 4-R.J. Johnson, 2-Tye Mihocko, 1-Brady Bacon, 1-Jeremy Campbell, 1-Dennis Gile, 1-Mike Martin, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.

2019 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE

DATE – TRACK – LOCATION

February 16: #Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas, NV (Awards Banquet)

March 2: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Cotton Classic)

March 8: #Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Spring Showcase)

March 9: #Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Spring Showcase)

April 20: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

April 27: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (State 48 Classic)

May 18: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Hank Arnold Memorial)

June 1: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

June 8: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (CSP Birthday Bash)

July 13: #Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

August 17: #Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (California Racers Hall of Fame Night)

September 14: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Southwest Championships)

September 28: #Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Hall of Fame Classic)

October 26: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Howl-O-Ween Bash)

November 7: *#Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Oval Nationals)

November 8: *#Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Oval Nationals)

November 9: *#Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Oval Nationals)

November 15: *#Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

November 16: *#Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

* = Co-Sanctioned Event with AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Cars.

# = Co-Sanctioned Event with AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars.

This schedule is subject to change.