Truex To Joe Gibbs Racing For 2019

Martin Truex Jr., crew chief Cole Pearn to join Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019

By Staff Report NASCAR.com November 7, 2018 at 12:10 pm

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. will drive for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019, giving the longtime team owner a powerful four-car operation with multiple Monster Energy Series champions.

Truex is leaving Furniture Row Racing after five seasons with the Denver, Colorado-based No. 78 organization. He’ll replace Daniel Suarez on the No. 19 team, bringing crew chief Cole Pearn along with him. Furniture Row announced in August it would shutter its operations at the end of the season, paving the way for Truex Jr. to become a marquee free agent.

