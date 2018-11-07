Truex To Joe Gibbs Racing For 2019

Martin Truex Jr., crew chief Cole Pearn to join Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019
By Staff Report NASCAR.com November 7, 2018 at 12:10 pm
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. will drive for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019, giving the longtime team owner a powerful four-car operation with multiple Monster Energy Series champions.
Truex is leaving Furniture Row Racing after five seasons with the Denver, Colorado-based No. 78 organization. He’ll replace Daniel Suarez on the No. 19 team, bringing crew chief Cole Pearn along with him. Furniture Row announced in August it would shutter its operations at the end of the season, paving the way for Truex Jr. to become a marquee free agent.
The following is a statement from Furniture Row Racing team owner Barney Visser about today’s announcement that driver Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief Cole Pearn will join Joe Gibbs Racing after the 2018 season.
“I want to personally thank Martin and Cole for their contributions in making Furniture Row Racing a championship-caliber team. There’s no doubt in my mind that they will continue to be a winning driver/crew chief combination with Joe Gibbs Racing. They are outstanding representatives for NASCAR and I am proud to have been associated with them. But before Martin and Cole depart for a new endeavor we still have two races remaining, and hopefully we will be celebrating another championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway.”