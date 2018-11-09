Starting Line up – Phoenix, Can Am 500

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
AVONDALE, Ariz. (Nov. 9, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified 13th in the No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.
Truex lapped the 1-mile oval in 26.023 seconds at 138.339 mph in the second round of qualifying, missing the final round by three thousands of a second. He was 21st in the first round after starting from the garage due to passing technical inspection late. The No. 78 Furniture Row Racing will line up on the inside of Row 7 for Sunday’s 312-lap, 500-kilometer race.
“This seems to be kind of par for the course for us lately,” said Truex. “I’d say 13th is a pretty good starting spot for the day we’ve had. We really didn’t get a crack at anything in practice and we didn’t have much time to get ready for qualifying and we were pretty far off. Made some good gains for sure. I wish we could have run again. I definitely felt I could have picked up some more.” (D.H. FRR/pr 11.9.18)
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Martin Truex Jr. will be without his car chief after the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota failed inspection three times prior to Friday’s Busch Pole Qualifying at ISM Raceway.
Truex will be able to keep his 13th-place position for Sunday’s Can-Am 500, but he will lose 30 minutes of practice time in Saturday’s final practice session along with the ejection of car chief Blake Harris. (nascar.com)
Round of 8 Point Standings going into Phoenix
Joey Logano – 4119
Kyle Busch – 4128 +28
Martin Truex Jr – 4125 +25
Kevin Harvick – 4103 +3
——————————————
Kurt Busch – 4100 -3
Chase Elliott -4086 -17
Aric Almirola -4068-35
Clint Bowyer
Starting Line Up
Can-Am 500
ISM Raceway
1 – Kevin Harvick
2 – Chase Elliott
3 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
4 – Ryan Blaney
5 – Alex Bowman
6 – Kyle Busch
7 – Erik Jones
8 – Kyle Larson
9 – Joey Logano
10 – Denny Hamlin
11 – Paul Menard
12 – Brad Keselowski
13 – Martin Truex Jr.
14 – Kurt Busch
15 – Austin Dillon
16 – Clint Bowyer
17 – Matt Kenseth
18 – Aric Almirola
19 – William Byron
20 – Jimmie Johnson
21 – Jamie McMurray
22 – Ryan Newman
23 – Michael McDowell
24 – AJ Allmendinger
25 – Chris Buescher
26 – Daniel Suarez
27 – Matt DiBenedetto
28 – Ty Dillon
29 – Regan Smith
30 – Bubba Wallace
31 – David Ragan
32 – Landon Cassill
33 – Ross Chastain
34 – Cole Whit
35 – JJ Yeley
36 – Tanner Berryhill
37 – Timmy Hill
38 – D.J. Kennington
39 – Cody Ware
.f