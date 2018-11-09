Starting Line up – Phoenix, Can Am 500

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

AVONDALE, Ariz. (Nov. 9, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified 13th in the No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Truex lapped the 1-mile oval in 26.023 seconds at 138.339 mph in the second round of qualifying, missing the final round by three thousands of a second. He was 21st in the first round after starting from the garage due to passing technical inspection late. The No. 78 Furniture Row Racing will line up on the inside of Row 7 for Sunday’s 312-lap, 500-kilometer race.

“This seems to be kind of par for the course for us lately,” said Truex. “I’d say 13th is a pretty good starting spot for the day we’ve had. We really didn’t get a crack at anything in practice and we didn’t have much time to get ready for qualifying and we were pretty far off. Made some good gains for sure. I wish we could have run again. I definitely felt I could have picked up some more.” (D.H. FRR/pr 11.9.18)

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Martin Truex Jr. will be without his car chief after the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota failed inspection three times prior to Friday’s Busch Pole Qualifying at ISM Raceway.

Truex will be able to keep his 13th-place position for Sunday’s Can-Am 500, but he will lose 30 minutes of practice time in Saturday’s final practice session along with the ejection of car chief Blake Harris. (nascar.com)

Round of 8 Point Standings going into Phoenix

Joey Logano – 4119

Kyle Busch – 4128 +28

Martin Truex Jr – 4125 +25

Kevin Harvick – 4103 +3

——————————————

Kurt Busch – 4100 -3

Chase Elliott -4086 -17

Aric Almirola -4068-35

Clint Bowyer

Starting Line Up

Can-Am 500

ISM Raceway

1 – Kevin Harvick

2 – Chase Elliott

3 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

4 – Ryan Blaney

5 – Alex Bowman

6 – Kyle Busch

7 – Erik Jones

8 – Kyle Larson

9 – Joey Logano

10 – Denny Hamlin

11 – Paul Menard

12 – Brad Keselowski

13 – Martin Truex Jr.

14 – Kurt Busch

15 – Austin Dillon

16 – Clint Bowyer

17 – Matt Kenseth

18 – Aric Almirola

19 – William Byron

20 – Jimmie Johnson

21 – Jamie McMurray

22 – Ryan Newman

23 – Michael McDowell

24 – AJ Allmendinger

25 – Chris Buescher

26 – Daniel Suarez

27 – Matt DiBenedetto

28 – Ty Dillon

29 – Regan Smith

30 – Bubba Wallace

31 – David Ragan

32 – Landon Cassill

33 – Ross Chastain

34 – Cole Whit

35 – JJ Yeley

36 – Tanner Berryhill

37 – Timmy Hill

38 – D.J. Kennington

39 – Cody Ware

