photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (Nov. 16, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified third in the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Truex lapped the 1.5-mile oval in 31.117 seconds at 173.539 mph in the pole round of qualifying. He was third in the first round and second in the second round. The No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota will line up on the inside of Row 2 for Sunday’s 267-lap, 400.5-mile race.

“We were a little too free on that final run,” said Truex. “I tried to gain a little bit more but I just couldn’t quite finish getting the throttle down and I think I lost a little bit there. It was a good day. Great effort by the guys.

“Nice, smooth solid day, which is what the Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY team needed. We go win this thing from there and we’ll get to work tomorrow.”

Starting Line Up

Ford EcoBoost 400

Homestead-Miami Speedway.

1 – Denny Hamlin

2 – Kyle Busch

3 – Martin Truex Jr.

4 – Brad Keselowski

5 – Joey Logano

6 – Kurt Busch

7 – Erik Jones

8 – Ryan Newman

9 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

10 – Aric Almirola

11 – Kyle Larson

12 – Kevin Harvick

13 – Alex Bowman

14 – Chase Elliott

15 – Ryan Blaney

16 – Austin Dillon

17 – Matt Kenseth

18 – Daniel Suarez

19 – Jimmie Johnson

20 – AJ Allmendinger

21 – Jamie McMurray

22 – Paul Menard

23 – Bubba Wallace

24 – Michael McDowell

25 – David Ragan

26 – Clint Bowyer

27 – Chris Buescher

28 – William Byron

29 – Matt DiBenedetto

30 – Regan Smith

31 – Ty Dillon

32 – Landon Cassill

33 – JJ Yeley

34 – Corey Lajoie

35 – Kyle Weatherman

36 – BJ McLeod

37 – Tanner Berryhill

38 – Timmy Hill

39 – Ross Chastain

