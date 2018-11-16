.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (Nov. 16, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified third in the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Truex lapped the 1.5-mile oval in 31.117 seconds at 173.539 mph in the pole round of qualifying. He was third in the first round and second in the second round. The No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota will line up on the inside of Row 2 for Sunday’s 267-lap, 400.5-mile race.
“We were a little too free on that final run,” said Truex. “I tried to gain a little bit more but I just couldn’t quite finish getting the throttle down and I think I lost a little bit there. It was a good day. Great effort by the guys.
“Nice, smooth solid day, which is what the Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY team needed. We go win this thing from there and we’ll get to work tomorrow.”
Starting Line Up
Ford EcoBoost 400
Homestead-Miami Speedway.
1 – Denny Hamlin
2 – Kyle Busch
3 – Martin Truex Jr.
4 – Brad Keselowski
5 – Joey Logano
6 – Kurt Busch
7 – Erik Jones
8 – Ryan Newman
9 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
10 – Aric Almirola
11 – Kyle Larson
12 – Kevin Harvick
13 – Alex Bowman
14 – Chase Elliott
15 – Ryan Blaney
16 – Austin Dillon
17 – Matt Kenseth
18 – Daniel Suarez
19 – Jimmie Johnson
20 – AJ Allmendinger
21 – Jamie McMurray
22 – Paul Menard
23 – Bubba Wallace
24 – Michael McDowell
25 – David Ragan
26 – Clint Bowyer
27 – Chris Buescher
28 – William Byron
29 – Matt DiBenedetto
30 – Regan Smith
31 – Ty Dillon
32 – Landon Cassill
33 – JJ Yeley
34 – Corey Lajoie
35 – Kyle Weatherman
36 – BJ McLeod
37 – Tanner Berryhill
38 – Timmy Hill
39 – Ross Chastain
