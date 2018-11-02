.
Truex Jr Qualifies 13th at Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas (Nov. 2, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified 13th in the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Truex lapped the 1.5-mile tri-oval in 27.278 seconds at 197.962 mph in the second round of qualifying. He was also 13th in the first round. The No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota will line up on the inside of Row 7 for Sunday’s 334-lap, 501-mile race.
“It was a little tighter there (than the first round) with hot tires and hard to really gauge,” said Truex. “I missed the bottom in (turns) 1 and 2 a little bit but I think it’s generally harder to go faster on hot tires. I got a little loose in 3 and if I hadn’t have screwed that up, I think I would have been in the pole round and we could have adjusted on it from there.
“This is a really line-sensitive track, really fast. For whatever reason, we’ve been off a little bit in qualifying since they repaved this place. I haven’t quite figured out what I need for qualifying but I feel we’ve been really good here in race trim so we’ll work hard on it tomorrow and go get them on Sunday.” (D.H. FRR/pr 11.2.18)
Round of 8 Point Standings Going Into Texas –
1. Joey Logano (Win – Advances to Championship 4)
2. Kyle Busch, 4104 points
3. Martin Truex Jr., 4083
4. Kevin Harvick, 4083
5. Kurt Busch, 4058
6. Chases Elliott, 4052
7. Clint Bowyer, 4041
8. Aric Almirola, 4033
Starting Line Up
AAA Texas 500
Texas Motor Speedway
1 – Ryan Blaney
2 – Clint Bowyer
3 – Kevin Harvick
4 – Aric Almirola
5 – Brad Keselowski
6 – Denny Hamlin
7 – Kurt Busch
8 – Joey Logano
9 – William Byron
10 – Kyle Busch
11 – Paul Menard
12 – Erik Jones
13 – Martin Truex Jr.
14 – Ryan Newman
15 – Trevor Bayne
16 – Chase Elliott
17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
18 – Alex Bowman
19 – Daniel Suarez
20 – Jamie McMurray
21 – Chris Buescher
22 – Kyle Larson
23 – Jimmie Johnson
24 – Ty Dillon
25 – AJ Allmendinger
26 – Austin Dillon
27 – David Ragan
28 – Regan Smith
29 – Michael McDowell
30 – Bubba Wallace
31 – Matt DiBenedetto
32 – Landon Cassill
33 – Ross Chastain
34 – Parker Kligerman
35 – JJ Yeley
36 – Kyle Weatherman
37 – Corey Lajoie
38 – Reed Sorenson
39 – Joey Gase
40 – David Starr
