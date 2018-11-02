.

Truex Jr Qualifies 13th at Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (Nov. 2, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified 13th in the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Truex lapped the 1.5-mile tri-oval in 27.278 seconds at 197.962 mph in the second round of qualifying. He was also 13th in the first round. The No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota will line up on the inside of Row 7 for Sunday’s 334-lap, 501-mile race.

“It was a little tighter there (than the first round) with hot tires and hard to really gauge,” said Truex. “I missed the bottom in (turns) 1 and 2 a little bit but I think it’s generally harder to go faster on hot tires. I got a little loose in 3 and if I hadn’t have screwed that up, I think I would have been in the pole round and we could have adjusted on it from there.

“This is a really line-sensitive track, really fast. For whatever reason, we’ve been off a little bit in qualifying since they repaved this place. I haven’t quite figured out what I need for qualifying but I feel we’ve been really good here in race trim so we’ll work hard on it tomorrow and go get them on Sunday.” (D.H. FRR/pr 11.2.18)

Round of 8 Point Standings Going Into Texas –

1. Joey Logano (Win – Advances to Championship 4)

2. Kyle Busch, 4104 points

3. Martin Truex Jr., 4083

4. Kevin Harvick, 4083

5. Kurt Busch, 4058

6. Chases Elliott, 4052

7. Clint Bowyer, 4041

8. Aric Almirola, 4033

Starting Line Up

AAA Texas 500

Texas Motor Speedway

1 – Ryan Blaney

2 – Clint Bowyer

3 – Kevin Harvick

4 – Aric Almirola

5 – Brad Keselowski

6 – Denny Hamlin

7 – Kurt Busch

8 – Joey Logano

9 – William Byron

10 – Kyle Busch

11 – Paul Menard

12 – Erik Jones

13 – Martin Truex Jr.

14 – Ryan Newman

15 – Trevor Bayne

16 – Chase Elliott

17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18 – Alex Bowman

19 – Daniel Suarez

20 – Jamie McMurray

21 – Chris Buescher

22 – Kyle Larson

23 – Jimmie Johnson

24 – Ty Dillon

25 – AJ Allmendinger

26 – Austin Dillon

27 – David Ragan

28 – Regan Smith

29 – Michael McDowell

30 – Bubba Wallace

31 – Matt DiBenedetto

32 – Landon Cassill

33 – Ross Chastain

34 – Parker Kligerman

35 – JJ Yeley

36 – Kyle Weatherman

37 – Corey Lajoie

38 – Reed Sorenson

39 – Joey Gase

40 – David Starr

