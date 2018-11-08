Root for Marty Party Updated

Join us on Pit Row, aka the D&B Sports Lounge as the #BestSportsBarEver plays host to The 2ND Annual “Root for Marty Party.” The second NASCAR season ending “Marty Party” has been set for Dave & Buster’s Westminster. Sunday, November 18.

Remember last season when Martin won the NASCAR Championship? Were you there to share the moment with a couple hundred of your closest friends? Don’t miss out as the decade of Denver having their own NASCAR “Home Team” comes to an end. Furniture Row Racing will be closing the doors at the end of the 2018 season.

There will be no next time, this is it. Done, Gone, only our memories will remain. This will be the last opportunity to gather for the possible championship run.

BTW, did you see Joey get the Furniture Row team fired up for the final 3 races? Ya so did everyone else.

Kurt Hansen and Race Central Media have teamed up with us here at Dave & Buster’s to make this a truly special event. We will have, FREE, I did say FREE! Gaming cards for the first 50 in the door. Food and Beverage specials and viewing of the race in the VIP room.

Breaking News, there is a special Daytona 500 trip package in the works but at minimum those who show up on November 18th get first crack at the Daytona 500 Tickets!!

JUST ADDED- HOTEL IS NOW INCLUDED IN THIS VIP PACKAGE AND A “TRAVEL CASH” AWARD TOO!!

JUST ADDED- 3 NIGHTS HOTEL IS NOW INCLUDED IN THIS VIP PACKAGE AND A “$250 TRAVEL CASH” AWARD TOO-FIRST 55 TO DAVE AND BUSTERS ON THE 18TH GET A “DOUBLE” CHANCE TO WIN!!!

Due to the Demand for the Pit Row VIP Owners Booth Living Room Style Seating and the 55 who get FREE Gaming Passes and Discount Tickets to the 2019 Daytona 500 Extravaganza here. And a “double entry” to Win the VIP Daytona 500 Trip. We have established a Special Private Link to us..its FREE But registering you and any guests is a very good idea to be sure your not left out–Register NOW to insure your best Seat and all that goes with it.

JUST A RECAP:

• High-Definition NASCAR Viewing Experience

• Root for Marty Party vibes

• Can’t miss DRINK SPECIALS

• Can’t miss FOOD SPECIALS

• Once-in-a-Lifetime Fish Bowl Raffles

First 55 are in the VIP “Owners Box” Section!!