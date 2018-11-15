PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY REVISED 2019 SCHEDULE

Perris Auto Speedway has revised it’s 2019 racing schedule.

Changes to the tracks original 24th season schedule are as follows.

The World of Outlaws – USAC/CRA Sprint Car race has been moved from March 9th to March 30th. The PASSCAR Stock Car Series and IMCA Modifieds take over the March 9th date. The PASSCAR Champions Night has moved from November 16th to October 26th. The Night of Destruction Series will now be seven dates in 2019.

2019 Perris Auto Speedway Schedule

February 9th “Opening Night” PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

February 23rd LKQ Pick Your Part Presents Night of Destruction I: Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks, Double Deckers, Formula X Autocross and Cross Karts

March 9th PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

March 30th Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprints and PAS Young Gun Sprints American Cancer Society Night Benefiting the “Up Down ‘n Dirty 4 a Cure Mud Run

April 13th “Sokola Shootout” Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprints and PAS Young Gun Sprints

April 27th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents Night of Destruction II: Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks, Double Deckers, Formula X Autocross and Cross Karts American Cancer Society Night Benefiting the “Up Down ‘n Dirty 4 a Cure Mud Run

May 4th PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

May 25th “Salute to Indy” Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprints and PAS Young Gun Sprints American Cancer Society Night Benefiting the “Up Down ‘n Dirty 4 a Cure Mud Run

June 1st LKQ Pick Your Part Presents Night of Destruction III: Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks, Double Deckers, Formula X Autocross and Cross Karts American Cancer Society Night Benefiting the “Up Down ‘n Dirty 4 a Cure Mud Run

June 15th PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

June 29th Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprints and PAS Young Gun Sprints

July 4th FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR LKQ Pick Your Part Presents Night of Destruction IV: Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks, Double Deckers, Formula X Autocross and Cross Karts American Cancer Society Night Benefiting the “Up Down ‘n Dirty 4 a Cure Mud Run

July 13th Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprints and PAS Young Gun Sprints

July 20th PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

July 27th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents Night of Destruction V: Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks, Double Deckers, Formula X Autocross and Cross Karts

August 17th “California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night” Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprints and PAS Young Gun Sprints

August 24th PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and PAS Modifieds

August 31st LKQ Pick Your Part Presents Night of Destruction VI: Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks, Double Deckers, Formula X Autocross and Cross Karts

September 14th PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and PAS Modifieds

September 21st “Glenn Howard Classic” Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprints and PAS Young Gun Sprints

September 28th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents Night of Destruction VII: Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks, Double Deckers, Formula X Autocross and Cross Karts

October 26th “Champions Night” PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and PAS Modifieds

November 6th Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented by All Coast Construction Practice Session

November 7th Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented by All Coast Construction

November 8th Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented by All Coast Construction

November 9th Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented by All Coast Construction

*** Schedule Subject to Change