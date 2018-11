NASCAR TV Schedule – 11-16/18 Championship Race

.

TIME LISTED – Mountain Standard (MST)

NBC will televise the Cup championship race on NBC and NBCSN. NBC will have traditional telecast. NBCSN will have a split screen with isolated cameras on KyBusch, Harvick, Logano, Truex with in-car communications from them. Leigh Diffey & Dale Jarrett will do the call on NBCSN.

Friday, November 16 –

11:00 a.m. – Cup Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:30 p.m. – Camping World Truck Qualifying – FS1

3:00 p.m. – XfinityEnergy NASCAR Final Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:00 p.m. – Cup Qualifying – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5:30 p.m. – Camping World Truck Pre-race – FS1

6:: p.m. – Camping World Truck – Ford EcoBoost 200 – FS1

8:00 p.m. – Camping World Truck post-race show – FS1

Saturday, November 17

(R) 6:00 a.m. – Xfinity Series practice (re-air) – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

(R) 7:00 a.m. – Xfinity Final Practice (re-air) – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

(R) 8:00 a.m. – Cup Qualifying (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

9:30 a.m. – Cup Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

10:30 a.m. – Xfinity Qualifying – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

12:00 p.m. – Cup Final Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:00 p.m. – Xfinity Pre-race – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:30 p.m. – Xfinity – Ford EcoBoost 300 – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:30 p.m. – Xfinity Post-race show – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Sunday, November 18

(R) – 7:30 a.m. – Camping World Truck – Ford EcoBoost 200 (re-air) – FS1

9:30 a.m. – NASCAR RaceDay, FS1

11:00 a.m.: NASCAR America – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

11:30 a.m. – NASCAR America Sunday, NBC/NBC Sports App

12:00 p.m. – Cup Pre-race – NBC/NBC Sports App

1:00 p.m. – Cup – Ford EcoBoost 400 – NBC/NBC Sports App

5:00 p.m. – Cup Post-Race Show – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

(R) 5:30 p.m. – Camping World Truck – Ford EcoBoost 200 (re-air), FS2

