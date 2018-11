.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will continue to make history in 2019 by pairing the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West and World of Outlaws events for the first time.

The Star Nursery 100 K&N Pro Series West event will take place at the LVMS Dirt Track on Thursday, Feb. 28, as part of a double feature along with the second night READ MORE: World of Outlaws racing.