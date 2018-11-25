Kemmit Overcomes Bad Luck in the Battle of the Fenders II

57 cars of all types rumbled to the green flag for the 300 lap Battle of the Fenders II at CNS on a chilly November afternoon at CNS. Pure Stocks, Super Stocks, Hornets, a Truck, a few Dirt Stock Cars, a couple vintage Camaro Late Models and even a modern day Late Model were all banging doors together in what could only be described as organized chaos on the track.
Steve Mills in his #16 Late Model was clearly the fastest car on the track in the early stages but it’s a marathon and not a sprint in an enduro race. DJ Banks was thrilling the crowd in his #6j dirt stock car flying into the corners passing slower lapped cars with daring abandonment. But it was Lee Kemmit in his 70’s era Camaro Stock Car that was consistently running in 2nd or 3rd keeping the leader in sight. However at the halfway mark Kemmit’s Camaro had a flat tire causing him to start the second half of the race a lap down!
Mills and #49 Chris Cox now seemed to be completely in control of the race but Kemmit was flying on the new rubber and was cutting laps well over a second faster as he began to reel in the leaders. It was only a matter of time before Kemmit caught the leaders and cruised right on past to take the lead.
It sprinkled rain on and off during the race which hampered some of the cars more than others but nothing seemed to be slowing Kemmit who eventually lapped the entire field and take the double checkered flag and the big check for $2,500. Mills hung on for 2nd place with #99s Sam Messerli in 3rd.
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Pos No. Name
1. 90 Lee Kemmit
2. 16 Steve Mills
3. 99s Sam Messerli
4. 18 Ryan Moser
5. 23G Michael Gallo
6. 6j DJ Banks
7. 33x Danny Sutherland
8. 49 Chris Cox
9. 00 Jake Fitzgerald
10. 04 Brent Cave
11. 90D Frank Denning Jr
12. 06 Jeff Dempewolf
13. 02 Jeremy Jackson
14. 15 Jereme Wall
15. 24b Lanny Bolton
16. 33s Chad Denman
17. 02 Cole Whitford
18. 3T Christopher Galvin
19. 76 Maharysta Hilton
20. 222 David Wheeler
21. 11x Clint Johnson
22. 11l Scott Long
23. 5 Mitch Bolton
24. 25 Eric Johnson
25. 02 Sean Smith
26. 884 Aaron Paulsen
27. 24 Scott Miller Matthew Kountz
28. 1 Jared Wall
29. 55 Samuel Brookhart
30. 17 ??
31. 42 David Neff
32. 27 ??
33. 7 Adam Hilton
34. 37 Scott Dent
35. 21 Corey McCarney
36. 21 Alexander Rodriguez
37. 5 Yellow
38. 99jr Ryan Raley jr
39. 73J Justin Rainwater
40. 13 Zach Davenport
41. 65 Christopher White
42. 27 Neil Davis
43. 22 Jay Hill
44. 8J Joseph Alvarado
45. 991 Robert Davey
46. 85 Larry Jackson
47. 11M Mindy Gasser
48. 62 Cole MacEwen
49. 68 Tom McCarty
50. 15 Sean French
51. 70 Black with Red
52. 069 Blue
53. 41 ??
54. 6b David Banks
Alex Purcell
Denver, Colorado (November 24, 2018) — Seeing race cars five-wide during a race is a neat sight no matter what track you’re at. When those five cars are a Late Model, a dirt car, a farm truck, a four-cylinder Integra and an El Camino, it’s a rare sight for sure. Cars like that may share asphalt on the highway, but never during an oval track race, right?
Well, things are a little different at Colorado National Speedway. That’s why the “Battle of the Fenders”
exists.
The Battle of the Fenders is a 300-lap enduro car race that saw its second annual running on Nov. 24,
2018. Survive until the end of the race, you have a shot at prize money generously provided by a handful
of sponsors. Survive and finish first, well, that’s a cool $2,500 for your wallet, and a fantastic trophy to
boot.
Fifty-seven cars went in. Thirty came out.
Some were felled by the expected wrecks, sure. Others quietly slipped off the pace and disappeared
behind the pit wall, engines quiet with the deaths of cylinders. More yet spat blue oil smoke and acrid
burnt rubber, screaming back to their stalls.
The yellow flag was seen twice: at the start of the race and at the mandatory restart halfway through …
but that was it.
Spun out on track? Get out of the way, the rest of the pack’s coming. Drilled into the fence by a loose
competitor? Hope your car doesn’t strand you in the middle of the track, and if it does, pray for a break
in the action long enough for CNS’s yellow safety truck to come help you push-start yourself back to the
pits … or rejoin the race. Up to you.
One machine found itself facing the wrong way down the back straightaway. Without a caution flag to
the rescue, the driver did what had to be done. Grinding its paint into the wall, the car limped back to
the pits, making right turns instead of the customary left-handers, because, well, flipping the right way
around wasn’t an option. All the while, the field shot by.
The red flag made a few guest appearances, however. Drivers were instructed to stop their cars wherever
they were at when the red was shown. The race was stopped four times to clean up particularly nasty
incidents, two of which involved the drivers being taken in ambulances. Both were seen walking around
the pits soon after, but their machines didn’t fare as well and were rendered unable to continue.
It almost seemed that every single race car spun out at least once. Some went around multiple times in
consecutive laps.
Not even the most dominant car was safe. The No. 16 Late Model checked out early and held a pretty
comfortable lead for most of the race until he found himself turned around in Turn 4. He was one of the
lucky ones, able to get his machine back up and running, but it was too late – eventual winner No. 90
made the pass and found his comfort zone out front.
The No. 16 would end up second.
About halfway through the not-so-controlled chaos, the weather decided to make an appearance. A
snowstorm rolled in from the mountains and laid down a nice, slick surface to the track and the
grandstands, but the enduros kept right on rolling.
In fact, after the mandatory intermission, drivers were encouraged via loudspeaker to “get back out
there” because “that storm ain’t getting any further away.”
Thankfully, the snow didn’t stick around, and while spectators slowly donned more layers of clothing and
clutched their hot chocolates like their lives depended on it, the enduros did just that. They endured.
It was wild. It was reckless. It was ludicrous and maybe a little dangerous. But at the end of the day, the
Battle of the Fenders was downright fun – and that’s exactly how local short track racing should be.