Kemmit Overcomes Bad Luck in the Battle of the Fenders II

57 cars of all types rumbled to the green flag for the 300 lap Battle of the Fenders II at CNS on a chilly November afternoon at CNS. Pure Stocks, Super Stocks, Hornets, a Truck, a few Dirt Stock Cars, a couple vintage Camaro Late Models and even a modern day Late Model were all banging doors together in what could only be described as organized chaos on the track.

Steve Mills in his #16 Late Model was clearly the fastest car on the track in the early stages but it’s a marathon and not a sprint in an enduro race. DJ Banks was thrilling the crowd in his #6j dirt stock car flying into the corners passing slower lapped cars with daring abandonment. But it was Lee Kemmit in his 70’s era Camaro Stock Car that was consistently running in 2nd or 3rd keeping the leader in sight. However at the halfway mark Kemmit’s Camaro had a flat tire causing him to start the second half of the race a lap down!

Mills and #49 Chris Cox now seemed to be completely in control of the race but Kemmit was flying on the new rubber and was cutting laps well over a second faster as he began to reel in the leaders. It was only a matter of time before Kemmit caught the leaders and cruised right on past to take the lead.

It sprinkled rain on and off during the race which hampered some of the cars more than others but nothing seemed to be slowing Kemmit who eventually lapped the entire field and take the double checkered flag and the big check for $2,500. Mills hung on for 2nd place with #99s Sam Messerli in 3rd.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pos No. Name

1. 90 Lee Kemmit

2. 16 Steve Mills

3. 99s Sam Messerli

4. 18 Ryan Moser

5. 23G Michael Gallo

6. 6j DJ Banks

7. 33x Danny Sutherland

8. 49 Chris Cox

9. 00 Jake Fitzgerald

10. 04 Brent Cave

11. 90D Frank Denning Jr

12. 06 Jeff Dempewolf

13. 02 Jeremy Jackson

14. 15 Jereme Wall

15. 24b Lanny Bolton

16. 33s Chad Denman

17. 02 Cole Whitford

18. 3T Christopher Galvin

19. 76 Maharysta Hilton

20. 222 David Wheeler

21. 11x Clint Johnson

22. 11l Scott Long

23. 5 Mitch Bolton

24. 25 Eric Johnson

25. 02 Sean Smith

26. 884 Aaron Paulsen

27. 24 Scott Miller Matthew Kountz

28. 1 Jared Wall

29. 55 Samuel Brookhart

30. 17 ??

31. 42 David Neff

32. 27 ??

33. 7 Adam Hilton

34. 37 Scott Dent

35. 21 Corey McCarney

36. 21 Alexander Rodriguez

37. 5 Yellow

38. 99jr Ryan Raley jr

39. 73J Justin Rainwater

40. 13 Zach Davenport

41. 65 Christopher White

42. 27 Neil Davis

43. 22 Jay Hill

44. 8J Joseph Alvarado

45. 991 Robert Davey

46. 85 Larry Jackson

47. 11M Mindy Gasser

48. 62 Cole MacEwen

49. 68 Tom McCarty

50. 15 Sean French

51. 70 Black with Red

52. 069 Blue

53. 41 ??

54. 6b David Banks

55. 02 Jeremy Jackson

56. 02 Cole Whitford