Concord, N.C. – After posting an incredible finish to an impressive season, Greeley, Colorado’s Brett Yackey has claimed the 2018 Kulwicki Driver Development Program (KDDP) Kulwicki Cup Championship. The hard-charging 18-year-old third-generation racer recorded three of the biggest wins of his young career during the final weeks of the competition and padded his points lead during the organization’s final voting.

When the seven months of the annual KDDP competition (April through October) had concluded, Yackey had accrued 1,099 points to Gleason, Wisconsin’s Justin Mondeik’s 957. Both Yackey and 22-year-old Mondeik were finalists in the 2017 Kulwicki Cup contest, with Yackey finishing third and Mondeik fifth.

The final 2018 KDDP “Kulwicki Cup” point standings look like this:

1) – Brett Yackey – 1099

2) – Justin Mondeik – 957

3) – Cole Butcher – 869

4) – Justin Carroll – 644

5) – Brittney Zamora – 561

6) – Derek Griffith – 419

7) – Molly Helmuth – 253

“Both Brett and Justin were so impressive this season and our advisory board tackled an incredible chore in the final evaluation process,” said KDDP Executive Director Tom Roberts. “All of our voting board members pointed to the behemoth job done by both of these young drivers in representing our organization off the track. I personally think their off-track activity level was stunning and so impactful. It came down to the on-track performances of the drivers that was the determining factor in the end.

