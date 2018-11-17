Brett Moffitt 2018 Camping World Truck Champion

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Brett Moffitt become the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck champion with a victory in the Eco Boost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Moffitt grabbed the lead following the last fuel stop from championship contender Noah Gragson on Lap 99 of 134. The fast pace of the race with only two cautions would not play into Johnny Sauter race strategy as he struggled to find the handling needed to run up front.
Camping World Truck championship standings following Homestead:
1 – Brett Moffitt, [6 wins], 4040
2 – Noah Gragson, [1 win], 4034, – 6
3 – Justin Haley, [3 wins], 4029, – 11
4 – Johnny Sauter, [6 wins], 4025, – 15
“That was the longest 20-30 laps of my life,” Moffitt said of the final run to the checkered flag. “Man, I was just glad we could get to the white flag without a caution and clean sailing. We had a great truck all day.
Race Results
Ford EcoBoost 200
Homestead-Miami Speedway.
1 – Brett Moffitt
2 – Grant Enfinger
3 – Noah Gragson
4 – Stewart Friesen
5 – Sheldon Creed
6 – Matt Crafton
7 – John Hunter Nemechek
8 – Justin Haley
9 – Jesse Little
10 – Ben Rhodes
11 – Harrison Burton
12 – Johnny Sauter
13 – Todd Gilliland
14 – Myatt Snider
15 – Tyler Dippel
16 – Ross Chastain
17 – Cory Roper
18 – Jeb Burton
19 – Brennan Poole
20 – Jordan Anderson
21 – Austin Hill
22 – Justin Fontaine
23 – Austin Wayne Self
24 – Chris Windom
25 – Ray Ciccarelli
26 – D.J. Kennington
27 – Robby Lyons
28 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
29 – Tanner Thorson
30 – Reid Wilson
31 – Joe Nemechek
32 – Camden Murphy
