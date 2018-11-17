Brett Moffitt 2018 Camping World Truck Champion

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Brett Moffitt become the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck champion with a victory in the Eco Boost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Moffitt grabbed the lead following the last fuel stop from championship contender Noah Gragson on Lap 99 of 134. The fast pace of the race with only two cautions would not play into Johnny Sauter race strategy as he struggled to find the handling needed to run up front.

Camping World Truck championship standings following Homestead:

1 – Brett Moffitt, [6 wins], 4040

2 – Noah Gragson, [1 win], 4034, – 6

3 – Justin Haley, [3 wins], 4029, – 11

4 – Johnny Sauter, [6 wins], 4025, – 15

“That was the longest 20-30 laps of my life,” Moffitt said of the final run to the checkered flag. “Man, I was just glad we could get to the white flag without a caution and clean sailing. We had a great truck all day.

Race Results

Ford EcoBoost 200

Homestead-Miami Speedway.

1 – Brett Moffitt

2 – Grant Enfinger

3 – Noah Gragson

4 – Stewart Friesen

5 – Sheldon Creed

6 – Matt Crafton

7 – John Hunter Nemechek

8 – Justin Haley

9 – Jesse Little

10 – Ben Rhodes

11 – Harrison Burton

12 – Johnny Sauter

13 – Todd Gilliland

14 – Myatt Snider

15 – Tyler Dippel

16 – Ross Chastain

17 – Cory Roper

18 – Jeb Burton

19 – Brennan Poole

20 – Jordan Anderson

21 – Austin Hill

22 – Justin Fontaine

23 – Austin Wayne Self

24 – Chris Windom

25 – Ray Ciccarelli

26 – D.J. Kennington

27 – Robby Lyons

28 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

29 – Tanner Thorson

30 – Reid Wilson

31 – Joe Nemechek

32 – Camden Murphy

f.f